Kiah Morris: America’s humanitarian responsibility
Editor’s note: This commentary is by Kiah Morris, a Vermont state representative from Bennington, and Sisters on the Planet ambassador for Oxfam International.In a convergence of local activism, global citizenship and legislative advocacy, I had the recent opportunity to meet with humanitarian leaders and key legislators in Washington on addressing U.S. responses to requests for international aid at a time of major crisis.
This is what we know: The world stands on the brink of the worst global humanitarian crisis since World War II. We now face the likelihood of an unprecedented four famines in 2017 in the Horn of Africa within a mere matter of months.
In northeast Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan, Ethiopia and Yemen, severe food and water insecurity currently affects approximately 30 million people, including 10 million who face emergency famine conditions, according to humanitarian organization Oxfam.The president’s budget seeks to cut global assistance by a ghastly 44 percent. If adopted, the cuts will halt lifesaving aid from reaching those in need, destabilize nations and stall countries’ ability to recover and prevent future crises.
Compounding these challenges, the world also faces a record 65 million refugees globally due to conflict, persecution and disaster. Millions are in need of humanitarian assistance, and the scale of this crisis continues to outweigh the planned response.
To be clear, we cannot leave the table and turn our backs on our global partners now or in the future.
America has a proud tradition of leading global efforts to save lives, fight poverty and address some of the other urgent challenges the world faces. The international affairs budget, representing just 1 percent of the overall budget, enables the U.S. to work shoulder-to-shoulder with other nations and organizations like Oxfam in an inspiring demonstration of American goodwill and leadership. To be clear, we cannot leave the table and turn our backs on our global partners now or in the future.
Cutting the international affairs budget also undermines our national security. As more than 120 retired generals and admirals wrote in a letter to Congress, “elevating and strengthening diplomacy and development alongside defense are critical to keeping America safe.” The faith community has strongly condemned this proposal as well.
As the military leads the fight against terrorism on the battlefield, it needs strong civilian partners in the battle against the greatest drivers of extremism and destabilization: lack of opportunity, insecurity, injustice and hopelessness.
There is broad bipartisan opposition to the president’s budget proposal across the country from business leaders, faith leaders and top military officials. Our delegates are working diligently and fighting fiercely to protect the funding, which is just one penny of every tax dollar to do our part. This amount is not nearly enough. Any reductions, no matter how small, to that amount will mean the very real loss of lives in short time. To be clear, we cannot leave the table and turn our backs on our global partners now or in the future.
Carrying the voices of the nearly 13,000 Vermont-based Oxfam supporters to our federal delegation made it clear to decision-makers that our “brave little state” will not stand for desertion of our humanity and core values. I encourage each of you to contact Sens. Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders and Rep. Peter Welch and let them know that you stand with them in this fight – for all humanity’s sake.
