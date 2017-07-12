 

Howard Center program offers mental health provider training

Jul. 12, 2017, 2:08 pm by Leave a Comment

News Release — Howard Center
July 11, 2017

Contact:
Martie Majoros
[email protected]

Howard Center Parent-Child Program Offers Training for Mental Health Providers

BURLINGTON, VT—Howard Center will host a statewide Parent-Child Interaction Therapy (PCIT) training for Vermont mental health providers. PCIT is an evidence-based method to support families with young children. Thirteen clinicians from five mental health agencies in Vermont will begin the year-long training in July 2017.

Dr. Rhea Chase and Dr. Joshua Masse, clinical psychologists and PCIT Master Trainers, will conduct the trainings. Dr. Chase is the Director of Early Childhood Programs at Judge Baker Children’s Center in Boston, and Dr. Masse is an assistant professor of Psychology at the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth and the Director of Young Child Services at the Boston Child Study Center.

Gail Rafferty, Howard Center Parent-Child Interaction Coordinator, says that in PCIT parents attend play sessions with their child and are coached by a therapist in “real time.” The process helps parents develop the skills to focus on positive behaviors while they practice using consistent discipline strategies aimed at improving relationships with their child.

Parents who participate in the program gain skills that have a lasting impact on their relationship with their child. One couple with a young son who was diagnosed with ADHD says, “We now have the confidence and skills to help our son. PCIT helped us as a family.”

The training is funded by the Vermont Department of Mental Health, the Placement Stability Project of the Title IV-E Child Welfare Training Partnership, private contributions, and the Vermont Department of Children and Families, in memory of Peighton Geraw.

For more information, contact Martie Majoros at 488-6911 or [email protected].

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With: ,
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Howard Center program offers mental health provider training"