Girls on the Run Vermont wraps up season

July 12, 2017

Girls on the Run Vermont wraps up its 18th season with strong local impact

Brattleboro, VT — July 12, 2017 —Each spring Girls on the Run Vermont (GOTRVT) offers a 10-week empowerment program for Vermont girls in grades 3-8. Though its program is seasonal, Girls on the Run Vermont as an organization works the entire year to strengthen its impact locally – striving to expand its mission and reach as many Northern Vermont girls as possible in the upcoming season.

This season, the Girls on the Run program (grades 3-5) and the Heart & Sole program (grades 6-8) impacted more than 1500 girls in Northern Vermont – empowering them to be the strong future leaders of our community. The 2017 spring program culminated in June with a celebratory 5k event at the Champlain Valley Exposition with the support of Presenting Sponsor, People’s United Bank and Hydration Sponsor, NorthCountry Federal Credit Union.

Additionally, Girls on the Run Vermont was able to offer financial assistance to more girls than ever this year. As a non-profit, GOTRVT relies on numerous sources to make its program possible for girls and their families including business and individual donors, special events, its annual scholarship drive, and through GOTRVT’s charity running program called SoleMates. Its very own Executive Director, Nancy Heydinger, signed up to be a SoleMate when she joined Hyland’s all-women team and ran the 2017 Boston Marathon, raising pledges during her training journey for the GOTRVT Every Girl Fund. Her inspirational story and leadership carried on to the Vermont City Marathon where Nancy not only ran but was an honorary guest speaker at the VCM Pasta Dinner.

For more information about Girls on the Run Vermont please visit www.GirlsOnTheRunVermont.org, call (802) 246-1476 or email [email protected]