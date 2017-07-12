 

FreshTracks Capital invests in Ogee

Jul. 12, 2017

News Release — FreshTracks Capital
July 12, 2017

FreshTracks Capital Invests in Luxury Organic Skincare Company, Ogee

Burlington, VT (July 11, 2017) – FreshTracks Capital announces its investment in Ogee, a Vermont-based company that makes luxury organic skincare and beauty products. This is the fifth company investment from FreshTracks Capital’s newly launched investment fund, FreshTracks IV, which opened in December 2016. FreshTracks led the $1 million round of financing for Ogee to provide growth capital and help the company expand its business.

Ogee was founded by Mark Rice, Abbott Stark and Alex Stark, who started Ogee together in 2014, and in 2016 won LaunchVT’s business pitch contest. The company’s founders spent years in the beauty and fashion industries, building some of the world’s leading brands and products, and decided to focus on developing products that represent their own values, with proven ingredients and effective natural formulations.

FreshTracks Capital’s Managing Director, T.J. Whalen, said of the deal, “We’re thrilled to invest in Ogee’s growth. We’ve worked with the team informally for a couple of years, and we know they have what it takes to be successful in the $120 billion global skincare market. With the Ogee team’s proven track record and experience in skincare and fashion, they are well positioned to capitalize on industry trends towards well-differentiated, luxury organic skincare products.”

Ogee’s certified organic skincare products feature innovative and effective ingredients like Organic Jojoba Oil and Edelweiss Flower Plant Stem Cells to reduce wrinkles, instantly moisturize and restore healthy, smooth, and glowing skin. Full of essential oils and antioxidants, Ogee’s products replenish and hydrate to dramatically improve complexion. Ogee’s unique formulations are catching the eye of many in the industry, and have been featured in Vogue, Vanity Fair, InStyle, Allure and many other beauty and fashion publications. The brand has also received excellent reception from retailers, and is currently carried by Free People, and in prestige beauty boutiques across the U.S., with many strategic expansion initiatives on the horizon. Learn more at www.Ogee.com.

