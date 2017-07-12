 

Federal Emergency Management Agency to begin Vermont damage assessment

Jul. 12, 2017, 10:18 am by Leave a Comment

News Release — Vermont Emergency Management
July 11, 2017

Contact:
Mark Bosma
802-839-6717

Bennington Added to Preliminary Damage Assessment/FEMA Begins Assessing Vermont Damage Wednesday

WATERBURY – Bennington County has been added to the FEMA Preliminary Damage Assessment (PDA) request after Vermont Officials identified additional damage this week. The PDA will be conducted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) beginning on Wednesday afternoon.

Rain storms and resulting floods washed out roads and damaged other public infrastructure in several Vermont towns from June 29 – July 1. The state has identified more than $6-million in public infrastructure damage, far exceeding the $1-million threshold Vermont must show to be considered for a major disaster declaration. Bennington joins Addison, Caledonia, Orange, Rutland, and Windsor counties in exceeding the county minimum of $3.61 per capita to qualify communities in those counties for aid.

FEMA staff will tour the six counties beginning on Wednesday with representatives of VEM, the Vermont Agency of Transportation, Regional Planning Commissions, and individual towns to verify damage estimates.

Groups will likely be in the field in the early afternoon. Exactly where they will start has not yet been determined, so the press should contact Mark Bosma, Vermont Emergency Management Public Information Officer, at 800-347-0488, or Diego Alvarado, FEMA Public Affairs, at 202-384-5312 on Wednesday to locate a team.

Please note that not all towns with damage need to be visited to qualify for assistance. FEMA needs to verify enough damage statewide and countywide for a possible Public Assistance disaster declaration, and towns will apply for assistance later.

If indicator thresholds are verified, Gov. Phil Scott would forward a formal request for a declaration to President Donald Trump. Once submitted, FEMA will review the request and make a recommendation to the President on whether or not a declaration should be signed.

Under a PA disaster declaration, communities would be eligible for 75% reimbursement for response and recovery costs. Those costs include repairs to local roads, public buildings, other municipal assets, and certain costs related to response.

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With: , ,
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Federal Emergency Management Agency to begin Vermont damage assessmen..."