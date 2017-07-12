 

Downs Rachlin Martin external affairs manager named Rotarian of the Year

(Montpelier, Vt.) Joseph L. Choquette III, external affairs manager at Downs Rachlin Martin PLLC, has been named Rotarian of the Year 2016-2017 in recognition of his dedication and service to the Rotary Club of Montpelier, Vt.

Presented at the first club meeting of the new year on July 10 by outgoing President Susan Kruthers, Choquette was surprised and honored to have been recognized. “I was grateful for the recognition.” Choquette said.

Choquette is a 30-year member of the Montpelier Rotary Club and served as club president in 1997-1998 during its 75th anniversary year. A former assistant district governor, he has chaired the program committee for many years and actively participates in other club activities. He is president of the Montpelier Chamber Orchestra Society, a vice chair of the Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce and vice chair the Vermont Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee, activities that were cited by Kruthers in presenting the award.

From offices located in Vermont and New Hampshire, more than 55 DRM attorneys represent regional, national and international entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, technology businesses and Fortune 100 companies. The legal services provided by the firm include bankruptcy and business restructuring, general business, captive insurance, energy and telecommunications, intellectual property law, labor and employment, litigation, real estate and land use, environmental and tax law, and trust and estate planning, plus legislative and regulatory services through the firm’s Government and Public Affairs group. DRM is the exclusive member firm in Vermont for Lex Mundi – the world’s leading network of independent law firms with in-depth experience in more than 100 countries worldwide.

