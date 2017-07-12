Department of Financial Regulation can help with flood and storm insurance

News Release — Vermont Department of Financial Regulation

July 12, 2017

Contact:

Dale Schaft

802-828-4872

Not sure about flood insurance, storm damage? DFR can help

MONTPELIER – Many Vermonters have experienced flooding during the recent excessive rainfall and with more storms in the forecast, further damage from wind and water could occur. Do you have flood insurance? Does your homeowners or auto insurance cover damage from hail or falling debris?

The Vermont Department of Financial Regulation (DFR) may be able to help you determine if you are entitled to compensation from your insurance company. Whether you suffered damages in last weekend’s severe storms or you have questions about your insurance policies and coverage, DFR staff members can offer useful guidance.

Commissioner Michael S. Pieciak reminds Vermonters that being prepared is important but knowing what to do in the aftermath is also imperative.

“It is critical to be informed and prepared but sometimes disasters happen with little warning,” he said. “The staff at DFR is knowledgeable and experienced and has the tools to guide folks toward a quicker resolution that may help speed up repairs on your property. Our staff is also prepared to help with any issues you may have when dealing with your insurance company.”

There are several steps you can take before bad weather occurs:

• Have a plan for evacuation

• Record an inventory of the items in your home

• Make sure your cell phones are fully charged

• Have flashlights and extra batteries on hand

• Stock up on water and non-perishable food

• Always have the phone number of your insurance agent handy

• Store your insurance policies in a safe place

For more information, call the DFR Insurance Division toll free directly at 800-964-1784.