Burlington man sentenced for bank robbery

July 11, 2017

Douglas Allen Imprisoned For Merchants Bank Robbery

The United States Attorney for the District of Vermont announced

that Douglas Allen, 59, of Burlington, was sentenced today in United

States District Court in Burlington to 46 months of imprisonment

following his guilty plea to a charge of bank robbery. Chief U.S.

District Judge Christina Reiss also ordered that Allen serve three

years of supervised release following completion of his prison term

and pay restitution in the amount of $1635. Allen has been in custody

since his arrest last year.

According to court records, on May 21, 2016, a man wearing a hat

and sunglasses entered the College Street branch of Merchants Bank in

Burlington and presented the teller with a note that asked for $6000.

The teller gave the robber approximately $1740. Burlington Police

officers arrested Allen five days later, on May 26, after receiving

several tips from persons who were able to identify Allen from bank

surveillance pictures. Allen was originally charged in state court

with grand larceny, but that charge was dismissed after a federal

grand jury indicted Allen last July.

Allen has a previous federal court conviction in Vermont for bank

robbery.

Allen is represented by Federal Public Defender Michael Desautels. The prosecutor is Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Waples.