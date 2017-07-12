 

Burlington man sentenced for bank robbery

Jul. 12, 2017, 10:55 am by Leave a Comment

News Release — U.S. Department of Justice
July 11, 2017

Contact:
(802) 951-6725
Fax: (802) 951-6540

Douglas Allen Imprisoned For Merchants Bank Robbery

The United States Attorney for the District of Vermont announced
that Douglas Allen, 59, of Burlington, was sentenced today in United
States District Court in Burlington to 46 months of imprisonment
following his guilty plea to a charge of bank robbery. Chief U.S.
District Judge Christina Reiss also ordered that Allen serve three
years of supervised release following completion of his prison term
and pay restitution in the amount of $1635. Allen has been in custody
since his arrest last year.

According to court records, on May 21, 2016, a man wearing a hat
and sunglasses entered the College Street branch of Merchants Bank in
Burlington and presented the teller with a note that asked for $6000.
The teller gave the robber approximately $1740. Burlington Police
officers arrested Allen five days later, on May 26, after receiving
several tips from persons who were able to identify Allen from bank
surveillance pictures. Allen was originally charged in state court
with grand larceny, but that charge was dismissed after a federal
grand jury indicted Allen last July.

Allen has a previous federal court conviction in Vermont for bank
robbery.

Allen is represented by Federal Public Defender Michael Desautels. The prosecutor is Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Waples.

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With: , ,
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Burlington man sentenced for bank robbery"