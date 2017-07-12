Burlington man sentenced for bank robbery

News Release — U.S. Department of Justice
July 11, 2017
Douglas Allen Imprisoned For Merchants Bank Robbery
The United States Attorney for the District of Vermont announced
that Douglas Allen, 59, of Burlington, was sentenced today in United
States District Court in Burlington to 46 months of imprisonment
following his guilty plea to a charge of bank robbery. Chief U.S.
District Judge Christina Reiss also ordered that Allen serve three
years of supervised release following completion of his prison term
and pay restitution in the amount of $1635. Allen has been in custody
since his arrest last year.
According to court records, on May 21, 2016, a man wearing a hat
and sunglasses entered the College Street branch of Merchants Bank in
Burlington and presented the teller with a note that asked for $6000.
The teller gave the robber approximately $1740. Burlington Police
officers arrested Allen five days later, on May 26, after receiving
several tips from persons who were able to identify Allen from bank
surveillance pictures. Allen was originally charged in state court
with grand larceny, but that charge was dismissed after a federal
grand jury indicted Allen last July.
Allen has a previous federal court conviction in Vermont for bank
robbery.
Allen is represented by Federal Public Defender Michael Desautels. The prosecutor is Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Waples.