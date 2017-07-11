 

Weinberger's statement on passing of Christian Kibabu

News Release — Mayor Miro Weinberger
July 11, 2017

Contact:
Brian Lowe
802.735.3983

Mayor Miro Weinberger’s Statement on the Passing of Christian Kibabu

Burlington, VT –Mayor Miro Weinberger released the following statement regarding the tragic passing of Christian Kibabu, a Burlington High School student who drowned yesterday near Oakledge Park.

“It is with a heavy heart that I express my condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Christian Kibabu. Our City has lost a son, an athlete, a student, and a friend. He was 17 years old.

“During the rescue attempt we witnessed our community bring all of its considerable resources to bear in an attempt to save Christian: divers, boats, a helicopter, fire and police personnel, even volunteers on paddleboards. So many times in the past, our efforts have averted tragedy. But, sadly not yesterday.

“Any time a loss of life like this occurs, the men and women responsible for our community’s search and rescue programs evaluate their work to determine what, if anything, can be done to improve the chances of successful rescues going forward. Reviews like these are the essence of professional public safety operations. The fire and police departments, in coordination with their counterparts outside the City, will be conducting such an evaluation in the coming weeks.

“Lake Champlain is one of Burlington’s most treasured resources, but it is not without its inherent hazards. The ever-changing conditions of our lake mean that no two swims will be the same, and we urge swimmers to exercise great caution in the water.”

