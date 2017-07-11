Vermonters thank EPA employees

News Release — Sierra Club

July 11, 2017

Vermonters send thank you to EPA Region 1 Employees

Concerns that EPA employees are not appreciated for their work.

Montpelier Vermont, VT – Today, the Vermont Chapter of the Sierra Club sent a poster of appreciation to the employees of the Environmental Protection Agency Region 1 District office in Boston. The poster was signed by dozens of Vermonters thanking them for their public service. The poster is expected to arrive at the 5 Post Office Square office in Boston on Thursday.

“Vermonters appreciate the dedicated and professional work performed by the employees of the Environmental Protection Agency,” stated Robb Kidd, Conservation Program Manager for the Vermont Chapter of the Sierra Club. “The constant political attacks on the EPA by the President and his political appointees are unwarranted. These employees should be given gratitude for their service in protecting natural resources from polluters rather than being in fear of losing their jobs.”

The poster was signed by numerous attendees at a recent forum, Vermont’s Environment and the Trump Administration, in Montpelier, Vermont. The event was co-sponsored by the citizen’s advocacy group, Defending Our Vermont Environment (DOVE).

Artist Susan Abbott, with the citizen’s group “Defend Our Vermont Environment”, and who lent the image of one of her landscape paintings for the poster, said at the event “that now is the time to thank embattled EPA workers for all that they do to make sure our air, water and land are unpolluted, and that our health is protected.”

The poster had the following message:

Protect Our Environment

Many thanks to you and all the other at the EPA who are working to make our country a healthier, happier and more beautiful place.