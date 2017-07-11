Vermont Humanities grant funds Abenaki exhibition

News Release — Vermont Humanities
July 10, 2017
Contact:
[email protected]
Vermont Humanities Grant Funds Traveling Abenaki Exhibition
Vermont Humanities Council has awarded the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum a $2,000 grant to support programming for a traveling Abenaki exhibition, Alnobak: Wearing Our Heritage, one of twelve projects that received awards in VHC’s Spring 2017 grant cycle.
A partnership between the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum, Vermont Abenaki artists, and the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts, Alnobak: Wearing Our Heritage presents Abenaki garments and accessories as traditional and contemporary art and reflections of culture, history, and identity. The exhibit was featured at the LCMM’s Abenaki Heritage Weekend June 24-25. The VHC grant will support panel discussions at area libraries relating to the exhibit.
VHC’s Grants program supports nonprofit organizations that conduct humanities-related projects. The Council recently awarded $21,900 to twelve Vermont non-profit organizations.