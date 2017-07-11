 

Southern Vermont College to host Summer Open House

News Release — Southern Vermont College
July 10, 2017

(Bennington, Vt.) ─ Southern Vermont College will host a Summer Open House on Thursday, July 20, from 11 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Prospective students and their families will have an opportunity to learn about the programs of study, athletic opportunities, campus life, financial aid, and scholarships.

“At the Open House, students and their families will get an authentic glimpse at Southern Vermont College,” said Vice President and Dean of Admissions Daniel Summers. “Faculty, staff, coaches, and current SVC students will be on hand to answer questions about majors, NCAA Division III athletics, and much more. Families will meet current students and have the opportunity to ask questions about life on our campus.”

The event includes tours of campus and the Healthcare Education Center.

Pre-registration for the Open House is strongly encouraged and can be done online at svc.edu/openhouse. For more information, contact the Office of Admissions at 802-447-6300 or [email protected]. If unable to attend the Open Houses, individuals are encouraged to schedule a personalized visit thought svc.edu/visit.

