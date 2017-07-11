Scott seeking legislative candidates

 

News Release — Gov. Phil Scott
July 10, 2017

GOVERNOR PHIL SCOTT SEEKING CANDIDATES FOR LEGISLATIVE POSITION

Montpelier, Vt. – In June, Governor Phil Scott appointed State Representative Adam Greshin (I-Warren) as Commissioner of Finance and Management, and he will vacate his seat in the Vermont House of Representatives on July 10. Gov. Scott is charged with appointing his replacement and is seeking candidates with an interest in filling the vacancy in the House.

“I know it is important to the communities Rep. Greshin represented to have a voice in Montpelier who reflects their values and understands their challenges,” said Gov. Scott. “I will work to find the best qualified candidate to fill that role, and to do so quickly to ensure the Mad River Valley has consistent representation in Montpelier.”

In contrast to vacancies for legislators in the Republican or Democratic political parties, county committees do not make recommendations for appointments to replace an Independent legislator. However, in keeping with tradition, Governor Scott will appoint a member of the same political party as his or her predecessor.

Applicants must reside in one of the towns in the Washington-7 District (Duxbury, Fayston, Moretown, Waitsfield, or Warren). Applicants who consider themselves Independents should email a letter of interest, resume, three references, and any other pertinent information to [email protected]. Please apply by July 21, 2017.

