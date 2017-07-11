 

Scott public appearance schedule July 11-14

News Release — Gov. Phil Scott
July 10, 2017

Governor Phil Scott’s Public Schedule: 7/11/17 – 7/14/17

Tuesday, July 11

No public events scheduled

Wednesday, July 12

10:00 AM

Attend Ribbon Cutting for Vermont National Guard North Hyde Park Field Maintenance Shop

6115 VT Route 100, Hyde Park, VT

4:30 – 4:45 PM

Attend Artists Reception—Barre Granite Sculptor George Kurjanawicz and Painter Ed Epstein

Pavilion Building, 5th Floor Lobby, 109 State Street, Montpelier, VT

Thursday, July 13

11:00 – 11:30 AM
Governor’s Weekly Press Conference
Whitcomb Farm, North Williston Cattle Company
221 Fay Lane, Willison, VT

Friday, July 14

Attending National Governors Association Conference
Providence, RI

Please note that this schedule is subject to change

