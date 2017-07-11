News Release — Sen. Bernie Sanders

July 11, 2017

Contact:

Dan McLean

(802) 862-6695

Sanders to Hold Telephone Town Hall with Vermonters

BURLINGTON, Vt., July 11 – U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will hold a telephone town hall with Vermonters Wednesday evening.

Sanders, who will be in Washington, is holding the statewide call to give Vermonters an update on crucial issues facing Vermont and the United States, including the disastrous Republican plan to take health care away from 22 million Americans. He will also touch on President Donald Trump’s budget, which would give huge tax breaks to billionaires, while making massive cuts to education, environmental protection and the needs of our children and seniors. The telephone town hall will provide an opportunity for Vermonters to ask questions about the proposed legislation, budget and other issues they are concerned about.

The telephone town hall will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. If Vermonters would like to participate, but do not receive a call, please dial 1-888-480-3635 at the time of the meeting.

What: Vermont Telephone Town Hall

When: 7 p.m.; Wednesday, July 12

Where: By telephone. If your home is not called and you would like to participate, please dial 1-888-480-3635 (toll-free).