 

Landmark College athletic field completed

News Release — Landmark College
July 10, 2017

Contact:
Madeline Bergstrom
802-387-7221
[email protected]

Landmark College has just completed construction of Charles Drake Field, a regulation-size soccer and lacrosse field. The turf field is composed of a natural, environmentally-friendly, state-of-the-art infill material, allowing games to be played over an extended period, from early spring through early winter.

The new field is named for Dr. Charles Drake, the founder of Landmark College and a Harvard-trained educator. Drake had severe dyslexia, and his mission was to establish a college that would meet the needs of students like him. Today, Landmark College continues to serve students with dyslexia and other learning disabilities, as well as students with ADHD and autism spectrum disorder.

Over $1.5 million was raised to support the creation of the field. Dr. Peter Eden, Landmark College’s president, said, “We knew that having a high-quality, full-size athletic field was essential to the continued vitality of the College. The new field will help to attract student-athletes to campus, support our wellness goals, provide an enhanced social experience for the students who will fill the bleachers, and further connect the College to the wider community.”

Landmark College has begun construction on a field house to accompany the field. The field house will be completed later this summer and will include locker rooms, restrooms, and a concession stand. Bleachers are currently being installed. The College anticipates that Charles Drake Field will become a favorite gathering place for students and community members alike.

Located on Charles Drake Lane just off River Road South in Putney, the field is available for rental by soccer and lacrosse teams, schools, and community groups. For rental information, contact Steve Stanley, Landmark College’s director of athletics, fitness, and recreation, at 802-387-6786 or [email protected].

