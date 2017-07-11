Better Angels bus tour comes to St. Albans

News Releases — Better Angels

July 10, 2017

Contact:

Ciaran O’Connor

917-609-6798

[email protected]

Better Angels’ One America bus tour

A National bipartisan movement to bring Americans together by bridging the partisan divide Saint Albans, VT – On July 17th, 2017 Better Angels’ One America bus tour will be in St. Albans City from 5:30PM – 9PM. Better Angels launched the One America bus tour this summer to bring together Democrats and Republicans for discussions and workshops that help them clarify political disagreements, reduce rancor and stereotyped thinking, and identify areas of common ground.

Saint Albans City will be the site of the Vermont stop of the tour. “I’m pleased to welcome the Better Angels’ One America tour to St. Albans. By bringing community members together to increase understanding and break down barriers, it’s an opportunity to improve the way we drive civic engagement. I hope participants will find common ground in some areas while finding constructive ways to disagree,” said Liz Gamache, Mayor of Saint Albans.

“According to a recent poll conducted by CBS news, 73% of Americans feel that the current tone of political debate encourages violence. My hope is that this Better Angels event brings neighbors together to become more unified during this time of national divisiveness so that we can continue to protect our freedom as Americans and Vermonters,” said Kate Larose a St. Albans resident and local co-organizer for the Better Angels gathering.

Better Angels is a national bipartisan movement to bridge our nation’s political divide and reunite America. In post-2016 America where communities, neighborhoods and families are increasingly divided, Better Angels is helping folks with differing political beliefs find more productive ways to listen and learn from one another. By creating opportunities for meaningful discussions, Better Angels works to dial down the heated rhetoric that gets in the way of real conversations and accurate understanding of our differences. The objective is not to push an agenda or change participant’s minds, but rather to provide a safe place for deeper understanding.

As part of its efforts, Better Angels launched the One America bus tour this summer. Beginning in Waynesville, Ohio on July 4th, the tour is traveling across the country conducting community workshops and gatherings with an interactive curriculum developed under the guidance of a bipartisan group of scholars, policy makers and civil society leaders. Each stop includes the opportunity for Trump Administration supporters and critics to meet to clarify disagreements, reduce rancor and stereotyped thinking, search for common ground, and increase empathy for one another.

“After the national election, I asked myself what I could do to address the tangible fear of expressing different political preferences. I was and remain very concerned that this fear is often based on false assumptions, and is making it more and more difficult for people to come together to solve the many pressing problems we face locally, nationally and globally. This won’t solve the problems of the world, but it may just help a few people discover their shared humanity and create a foundation for constructive problem-solving here at home,” said Shanna Ratner, a Fairfield resident and local co-organizer of the Better Angels gathering.

Prior to the Better Angels gathering dinner will be served to the group and Vermont Lieutenant Governor will be in attendance. “In this time with divisive politics on the national level, Vermont’s history of working together, open dialogue, and neighbor-helping-neighbor really shines. My interactions with Vermonters continually highlights open dialogue and differing perspectives. I am excited to join the participants of One America in St. Albans for dinner before they work to better understand the struggles and experiences of those with differing opinions. Democracy works best when everyone is participating and I applaud this effort to engage all sides in the debate about where we are going as a community,” commented Lt. Governor David Zuckerman.

The dinner will be hosted by Martha’s Kitchen in Saint Albans. Bob Begley, Guardian of Martha’s Kitchen was encouraged by Better Angels’ stop in Vermont. “As a Franciscan, I am happy to open our doors for this event because I believe and rely on Community. Here we seek to restore relationships through respect and dignity. In a time where we often see people using their religion and faith to divide and alienate, we strive to be a true example of acceptance and love. Our Board is made up of Catholic and Protestant Christians, a member of the Muslim faith

and Buddhist spirituality. Each of us bringing our uniqueness of talents and strengths to nurture and respond to “heal wounds and unite what has fallen apart.” I personally believe there is no better way to do this than by breaking bread at the same table,” said Mr. Begley.

The One America bus tour leadership will be available throughout the day on July 17 to talk to the press and meet with local officials. To schedule interviews please contact Ciaran O’Connor at 917-609-6798 or email him at [email protected]. For more information about Better Angels and the One America Bus Tour please visit www.Better-Angels.org or contact [email protected]

Please look at this video to see the results of the Better Angels’ work in Ohio.