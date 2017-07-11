 

Bank of Bennington donates to Southwestern Vermont Health Care

News Release — Southwestern Vermont Health Care
July 11, 2017

The Bank of Bennington Celebrates 100th Anniversary with Donation to Southwestern Vermont Health Care

BENNINGTON, VT—July 11, 2017—The Bank of Bennington presented a $25,000 donation to Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) Wednesday morning at the bank’s flagship location at 155 North Street in Bennington. The funds, given in celebration of the bank’s centennial year, are dedicated to the creation of several interactive, child-friendly waiting areas within the health system.

“The hospital is a great asset to the community,” said Jim Brown, The Bank of Bennington’s president and CEO, who presented the donation. “We’re happy to make an investment that benefits not only the hospital but also improves the experience for families using its services.”

Dubbed Kids Korner, the first two interactive play waiting areas will be developed at the pediatrics practice and on the Women’s and Children’s unit at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) in Bennington.

“Southwestern Vermont Health Care is grateful to The Bank of Bennington for its support, partnership, and generosity,” said Thomas A. Dee, SVHC’s president and CEO, while accepting the donation. “We are committed to providing exceptional care to our community, and The Bank of Bennington Kids Korner will definitely have a positive impact for patients and families.”

This is the first of several donations the bank plans to make to celebrate its centennial year. The Bank of Bennington has a strong history of supporting community activities throughout the region—especially those that bring community together and benefit children, such as Little League, the Big Brothers/Big Sisters program, and local food pantries.

