 

Weinberger public appearances July 8-14

News Release — Mayor Miro Weinberger
July 7, 2017

Contact:
Jordan Redell
802.503.7664

Mayor Miro Weinberger’s public appearance schedule for July 8 – July 14, 2017:

Saturday, July 8
3:30 pm Dedication Ceremony: Frank Cain (Burlington Mayor 1965-1971) Overlook – west side of Battery Park with family, friends, and community members

Sunday, July 9
3:40 pm Bike Me Out to the Ball Game – bike train departs Sustainability Academy at 3:50 pm for 5:05 pm Lake Monsters game

Monday, July 10
11:00 am BLA Partners / Burlington Labs Press Event – 199 Main Street, Burlington
5:30 pm Board of Finance Meeting – Conference Room 12
7:00 pm City Council Meeting – Contois Auditorium

Tuesday, July 11
No public appearances scheduled

Wednesday, July 12
8:00 am Mornings with Miro – The Bagel Café, 1127 North Avenue

Thursday, July 13
11:00 am 316 Flynn Avenue Redevelopment Groundbreaking – 316 Flynn Ave

Friday, July 14
No public appearances scheduled

