Weinberger celebrates former Mayor Cain

July 8, 2017

Mayor Miro Weinberger Joins Former Mayor Frank Cain and Family in Celebrating Commemorative Overlook in Battery Park

Overlook Plaque Honors Mayor Cain’s Contributions to Burlington from 1965-1971

Burlington, VT –Today Mayor Miro Weinberger joined former Burlington mayor Frank Cain, members his family, and community members in unveiling a new “Frank Cain Overlook” at Battery Park. The overlook includes a plaque that dedicates the park to Frank Cain, honoring his service to Burlington as mayor from 1965-1971.

“Mayor Cain was a mayor of action who accomplished numerous enduring successes that we still benefit greatly from today,” said Mayor Weinberger. “I am deeply appreciative for the support that Mayor Cain has given me over the past five years and it is an honor to recognize his distinguished service to Burlington with the dedication of the beautiful Frank Cain Overlook.”

“We have had a lifetime of stories from Dad about the development years of Burlington. This tribute at such a beautiful location and coming from Mayor Weinberger means the world to our father and is something that he is deeply proud of,” said Brian Cain, the youngest of the ten children.

Mayor Cain was the first of the City’s “strong” mayors, taking office after a government charter reform added new authority to the position. Highlights of his six years in office included downtown economic development initiatives, the acquisition of Oakledge Park, and laying the groundwork for the both the purchase of Leddy Park and the removal of oil tanks from the waterfront. These well-used recreation spaces are cherished by generations of residents.

With his wife, Mary Jane, Frank Cain raised ten children on Bilodeau Court. Battery Park was chosen as a site to honor Mayor Cain because of President Lyndon B. Johnson’s visit to the park when Frank Cain was mayor, a visit during which the President remarked that the view of the lake and sunset was “one of the two finest on earth.” Per the Council-approved naming process, the Parks Commission has formally voted to name the overlook “Frank Cain Overlook.”

The celebration took place at 3:30 pm, and included Frank and Mary Jane’s ten children, many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.