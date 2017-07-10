Washington Electric Co-op members can save on electric vehicles

News Release — Washington Electric Cooperative

July 10, 2017

Contact:

Patty Richards

802-223-5245

Washington Electric Coop Members Can Save $10,000 on 2017 Nissan Leaf Electric Vehicles Through Partnership with Freedom Nissan

East Montpelier, Vt: This summer, members and employees of Washington Electric Coop, a 100% renewable, 100% member-owned electric utility, are eligible to receive $10,000 off MSRP on a new 2017 Nissan Leaf all electric vehicle from Freedom Nissan in South Burlington.

“If you’re thinking about purchasing an electric vehicle, this is a fantastic time to do it,” said Patty Richards, WEC General Manager. The offer expires September 30, 2017, or while supplies last.

The 2017 Nissan Leaf has a range of up to 107 miles and an 8 year/100,000 mile limited battery warranty. WEC members may also receive up to $7,500 in tax incentives in addition to the $10,000 instant rebate. With the Nissan Leaf MSRP starting at $30,680, WEC members may be able to buy a new electric vehicle for half price.

To receive the rebate at Freedom Nissan, WEC members can simply show their WEC electric bill and supply Fleetail Certification Code B66647.

Richards pointed out that gasoline-fueled vehicles make up 46 percent of Vermont’s greenhouse gas emissions, and that people living in WEC’s rural service area generally rely on cars for transportation. WEC is a green leader among electric utilities with a 100% renewable power supply. As a result, electric vehicles that plug in at WEC charging stations or at home not only produce zero emissions, but are powered by energy generated using zero fossil fuels.

“People can feel great about making this purchase and charging by WEC’s power supply because it’s 100% renewable,” said Richards. “So you’re really making a dent in your carbon footprint using WEC’s electricity.”

WEC’s four EV charging stations are located at the Cabot Cooperative Creamery in Waitsfield, the VTrans commuter lot off I-89 exit 9 in Middlesex, the Rumney School in Middlesex and Harwood Union High School in Duxbury. A fifth is forthcoming near WEC offices in East Montpelier.

WEC members and employees interested in purchasing a Nissan Leaf at discount may contact Freedom Nissan at 802-864-7400 for complete details.

Washington Electric Coop is a member-owned, not-for-profit utility founded in 1939 that serves approximately 10,800 member-owners in 41 towns in Washington, Orange, Caledonia and Orleans counties. For more information please visit washingtonelectric.coop or call 802-223-5245.