Peter Gould to read at Lost Nation Theater

Peter Gould, long time writer and theater worker all over Vermont, will read from his new non-fiction book, HORSE-DRAWN YOGURT (stories from Total Loss Farm) on Tuesday night, July 11 at 7:00 pm, at Lost Nation Theater. This free (donations accepted) performance is co-sponsored by Bear Pond Books and Red Hen Bakery. Gould’s first non-fiction book is about some highs and lows and “unexpected adventures” during his decade of living at Total Loss Farm commune in southern Vermont, home of fabled Vermont back-to-the-land writers Verandah Porche, Marty Jezer, and Ray Mungo. Gould’s reading will benefit the “David’s Tickets Fund” at Lost Nation, which provides free and reduced tickets to theater performances. The event will also feature Jonny Flood of Woodbury on guitar. Peter and Jon will sing their refugee-rights anthem, “Mother of Exiles,” which had its Vermont premiere this April under the State House golden dome.

