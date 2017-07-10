New initiatives addressing substance abuse in Bennington area

BENNINGTON — The Regional Prevention Partnership is planning new initiatives for the coming year to combat substance abuse among Bennington County youth, including educational programs, a text tip line and expanded efforts to collect unused prescription drugs.

Maryann Morris, executive director of The Collaborative, the lead organization for the five-year grant-funded partnership program, said representatives from partner groups and interested organizations met Friday to discuss statistical information and plan for the next fiscal year.

Program goals include reducing underage and binge drinking among those age 12 to 20, and reducing marijuana use and prescription drug misuse and abuse among people age 12 to 25.

The strategy session included discussion of Vermont Department of Health statistics showing that a higher percentage of county youth who use marijuana were considered frequent users compared to the state as a whole, 33 to 29 percent.

Other stats showed a correlation between frequent marijuana use and whether teens “believe they matter to people in the community,” “believe teachers really care about them,” “earned mostly As and Bs” in school, or “participated in extracurricular activities for 10 or more hours per week.”

Morris said initiatives being developed seek to encourage a greater sense that teens are valued members of the community, adding that “when kids use [drugs], the other statistics are negatively impacted. So maybe we need to talk about developmental assets in Bennington County.”

That is expected to produce programs that educate parents and adults working with youth on how to “make youth feel valued and part of the community or school,” she said.

One idea is to provide “a trainer of trainers,” or someone who works with those working directly with youth on these issues. Another is to provide educational programs for parents and other adults, including community meetings on related subjects.

A “text to tip” line will be rolled out within the next month and be operated with the Sheriff’s Department to allow anonymous reporting of underage youth parties with alcohol or drugs or other dangerous or unhealthy behaviors.

Another identified need is for training for adults working with issues facing gay or transgender youth.

The ongoing drop-off program for unused prescription drugs will be expanded over the coming year, Morris said, providing additional drop box locations beyond the current spots at the town police and sheriff’s offices.

Plans are in the works to develop a primer, in conjunction with the Bennington County Regional Commission, with language that could be included in town plans to promote health and healthy behaviors.

Partners in the program include the Northshire-based Collaborative, the BCRC, Turning Point Center, Deerfield Valley Community Partnership and Alliance for Community Transformations. Also participating are Southwestern Vermont Health Care, the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department, and Bennington and Manchester police.

The state Department of Health, through which the federal grant funding is funneled, provides guidance in management of the partnership initiatives.

Morris said the partners and other stakeholders meet quarterly to discuss programs and ongoing issues, and there are other quarterly meetings for law enforcement and criminal justice personnel.