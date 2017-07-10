Governor Phil Scott’s Public Schedule: 7/11/17 – 7/14/17

Tuesday, July 11
No public events scheduled
Wednesday, July 12
10:00 AM
Attend Ribbon Cutting for Vermont National Guard North Hyde Park Field Maintenance Shop
6115 VT Route 100, Hyde Park, VT
4:30 – 4:45 PM
Attend Artists Reception—Barre Granite Sculptor George Kurjanawicz and Painter Ed Epstein
Pavilion Building, 5th Floor Lobby, 109 State Street, Montpelier, VT
Thursday, July 13
11:00 – 11:30 AM
Governor’s Weekly Press Conference
Whitcomb Farm, North Williston Cattle Company
221 Fay Lane, Willison, VT
Friday, July 14
Attending National Governors Association Conference
Providence, RI
