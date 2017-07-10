Celebrating the arts at Waterbury Arts Fest

News Release — Revitalizing Waterbury

July 7, 2017

Contact:

Karen Nevin

793-6029

[email protected]

Celebrate the Arts, Celebrating Waterbury at the Waterbury Arts Fest

It’s time to head down to Waterbury for the area’s signature summer event – the Waterbury Arts Fest and Block Party! The 16th annual Waterbury Arts Fest will take place on Stowe Street and Bidwell Lane in the historic downtown on July 14 & 15, 2017. The Waterbury Arts Fest is sponsored by dozens of local businesses, led by Green Mountain Coffee, our Grand Sponsor; Prohibition Pig, our Friday Night Block Party Sponsor; VSECU, our Saturday Arts Fest Sponsor and Ben & Jerry’s, our Stage and Entertainment Sponsor.

Festivities will kick off on Friday with the Block Party, featuring The Grift + Josh Panda. This classic street dance includes a large stage, a fabulous beer garden run by The Reservoir and an awesome food truck court. Food vendors will include local favorites such as The Mad Taco, Cornerstone Pub & Kitchen and Blue Stone Pizza.

Back by popular demand, all of Friday’s attendees will get a raffle ticket for a local-beer focused prize package. “We are raffling off an amazing Waterbury Beer Tour this year,” said Karen Nevin, Executive Director of Revitalizing Waterbury. “Everyone who comes will get a chance to win. Brewery tours, beer fest tickets, restaurant gift certificates and beer swag are all part of the prize.” Gates open at 5:30 and donations are welcome.

Saturday, Stowe Street and adjoining Bidwell Lane are transformed into a bright and vibrant arts and crafts market featuring nearly 100 artist and vendor booths. “It’s a perfect opportunity to pick up a gift for a summer wedding, get a jump start on holiday shopping or to find a treat, just for you!” exclaimed Alyssa Johnson, Waterbury’s Economic Development Director. “There will also be fun things for the kids to do and see, including Suncommon’s bouncy house, facepainting at the VSECU booth and the new Mini-Maker Faire.“

Additionally, Saturday will feature a full day of entertainment, taking place at center stage. Included in the musical line up are local favorites: Sade Bolger, Cooie Sings and APEX Ensemble. Returning this year is the Araba-Lon drumming group. Expect a lot of glorious fun and noise when they arrive on stage! The entertainment ends with our hometown favorite – dancers from Green Mountain Performing Arts.

The food court will feature some of the best of what Vermont has to offer in the summer. You’ll find amazing local treats from Taco Truck All Stars, the Mac Shack, the Carrot Cart and Wicked Good Fries. Of course, Ben & Jerry’s will be serving up their very best both days!

The Friday Block Party is Friday, July 14th from 5:30 – 10 pm. The Arts Fest is Saturday, July 15th from 10-4 pm. The Waterbury Arts Fest is the primary fundraiser for Revitalizing Waterbury, whose mission is to preserve, promote and enhance the economic, social and historic vitality of Waterbury, Vermont. Details about the Festival can be found at www.WaterburyArtsFest.com.