Weston Playhouse Theatre Company presents Lost in Yonkers July 20

Weston Playhouse Theatre Company Presents: Lost in Yonkers – Beginning July 20th

The Weston Playhouse continues its season of award winners with the Tony and Pulitzer Prize winning comedy, LOST IN YONKERS. This Neil Simon classic is made even more memorable with the Weston stage debut of Tony winner Elizabeth Franz in the central role of Grandma Kurnitz.

Set in 1942, LOST IN YONKERS is a heartfelt coming of age story. After the death of his wife, ne’er-do-well Eddie deposits his two young sons on his mother’s doorstep to contend with their stern Grandma, flighty aunt Bella (and her secret romance), and Uncle Louie, a small-time hooligan.

Elizabeth Franz won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play for the Broadway revival of Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman. A veteran of Neil Simon’s plays, she originated the role of Kate Jerome in Brighton Beach Memoirs and took over the role of Kate in Broadway Bound. Her TV credits include recurring roles on Arthur’s World, As the World Turns, Roseanne, and Gilmore Girls.

Franz will continue her collaboration with veteran director Kent Paul, who directed her and Sam Waterston in Long Day’s Journey into Night at Syracuse Stage. The seven person cast of LOST IN YONKERS includes Weston returners Davy Raphaely (All My Sons), Tracy Michailidis (The Other Place), and Michael Seltzer (Schoolhouse Rock Live!, Mamma Mia!). The period Kurnitz apartment has been created onstage by scenic designer Edward T. Morris, with costumes and wigs by Broadway designers Linda Fisher and Paul Huntley, lighting by Matthew McCarthy, and composing and sound design by Robert C. Rees.

For an insider’s perspective of the show, don’t miss the pre-show Director’s Talk on 7/20 and 7/21 and the 7/22 matinee. Audiences attending the Sunday matinee on 7/23 are invited to remain for a Talkback with the cast and crew.

LOST IN YONKERS runs July 20 through July 29 at the Weston Playhouse on the Village Green (12 Park Street in Weston). Show times are Tues-Sat at 7:30pm, Wed and Sat matinees at 2:00, and Sun matinees at 3:00. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office from 10:00-6:00pm at 802-824-5288 or by visiting westonplayhouse.org.