Vermont Gas receives high marks from customers

News Release — Vermont Gas

July 6, 2017

Vermont Gas Continues to Receive High Marks from Customers

Annual Survey Shows Customers Value Company’s Commitment to Safety and Customer Service

South Burlington, Vermont – Vermont Gas customers continue to praise the company’s quality of service, according to the 2017 Vermont Gas Annual Customer Satisfaction Survey. More than 93% of Vermont Gas customers rated the quality of service as good to excellent.

“Our customers have a choice when it comes to their heating needs and our teams are passionate about providing them with the best customer service possible,” said Don Rendall, President and CEO of Vermont Gas. “We don’t just provide our customers with affordable and clean natural gas, our heating experts are on hand to help the more than 50,000 families and businesses we serve reduce their energy usage with our award-winning efficiency programs.”

Every spring, Vermont Gas sends survey questionnaires to a random sample of residential and commercial customers. An independent Vermont marketing professional with decades of experience administers the survey. In addition to high quality of service, the Company also received a 94% in overall customer satisfaction and 90% of customers recognized Vermont Gas’ commitment to safety as a top priority.

“From the work we do in the field, in the office and in our day-to-day lives in our communities, safety is the cornerstone of everything we do at Vermont Gas. We are so thankful to our valued customers for their loyalty and support,” Rendall added.

“It’s so gratifying to see these scores from our customers,” said Scott Crocker, Field Services Manager at Vermont Gas. “We’re out in the field everyday getting customers hooked up for service, helping them install new appliances and equipment, and working with them to be more energy efficient. We really appreciate the support.”

Natural gas continues to be among the safest, cleanest and most affordable heating choice for Vermonters. According to the Vermont Department of Public Service, natural gas is currently 19% less than heating oil and 57% cheaper than propane.