 

Vermont Fish and Wildlife hosts hunter access seminar

News Release — Vermont Fish and Wildlife
July 6, 2017

Media Contacts:
Chris Saunders
802-343-5487

Lisa Sausville
802-877-2777

Hunter Access Seminar for Vermont Landowners

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. – Hunting can be a valuable tool for private land conservation but managing hunters can be intimidating, particularly if you are not familiar with hunting or have experienced problems with hunters in the past. To help, the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department is holding a free seminar this summer for landowners interested in learning more about hunting and managing hunter access.

Co-hosted by the nonprofit Vermont Coverts, department staff will introduce you to who hunters are and what hunting is and is not, review landowner rights and the laws and regulations that govern hunting, and provide a forum to discuss concerns about hunters or hunting on your property.

The seminar will be held on Thursday, July 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Ilsely Public Library, 75 Main Street, Middlebury, Vermont. Pizza will be offered at 6:00 pm.

“While everyone is welcome, this seminar is designed for new landowners and those with limited experience with hunters and hunting,” said Chris Saunders of the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department. “We’ll address many of the facts and myths about hunting and hunters and we won’t shy away from the real concerns some landowners have with public access.”

To register or for more information, contact Chris Saunders at [email protected] or (802)343-5487.

Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities are available upon request. Please include a description of the accommodation you will need. Individuals making such requests must include their contact information. Please email [email protected] or call the office staff at 802-828-1000 (voice), 1-800-253-0191 (TTY).

