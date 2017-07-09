Highland Center for the Arts July performances

News Release — Highland Center for the Arts

July 7, 2017

Film, Circus, and American Songbook Performances Slated at Highland Center for the Arts This Month

The Highland Center for the Arts (HCA) will host screenings of several movies, including Disney Pixar’s Up, a presentation celebrating silent films, a circus performance complete with aerialists, jugglers, and acrobats, and a concert of songs from the Great American Songbook. HCA is located at 2875 Hardwick Street, Greensboro, Vermont. Unless otherwise noted, Tickets are $25 for Adults, $10 for children and students, and $5 for those with EBT cards. More information and tickets for all events are available at www.highlandartsvt.org or at the Highland Center for the Arts Box Office. For more information, email [email protected] or call us at (802) 533-2000.

HCA’s Wednesday Night Summer Film Series continues July 12th at 6:00 pm in HCA’s performance studio. The second film of the series, Disney Pixar’s Up, is a comedy adventure about the seventy-eight year old Carl Fredricksen, who flies in his home, borne aloft by thousands of helium balloons, to the exotic land of Paradise Falls. Inadvertently, he takes along a young stowaway, the overtly optimistic boy-scout Russel. The two form a lasting bond as they encounter talking dogs, giant birds, and a mysterious lost explorer. This timeless, endearing film is fun for the whole family! On July 19th at 6:00 pm, Rob Mermin will be hosting a talk back following the viewing of Charlie Chaplin’s Modern Times. On July 26th at 6:00 pm HCA’s film series will show the Disney Classic Mary Poppins. The film series will continue into August. Admission is free, with a suggested donation of $5 at the door.

On Saturday, July 15th at 7:00 pm, Rob Mermin, founder of Circus Smirkus, stars in Silents are Golden, a one-man, multi-media show. A tribute to the stars and films of the pre-talkie era, Mermin sheds new light on the acting style of the silent film era and provides modern audiences a fresh and entertaining look at the talents of the silent starts of the 1920s. With clips from over 100 silent films, Rob Mermin’s show is “a visual feast.” (Green Mountain Film Festival)

HCA will host Cirque Us: DreamCycle on Saturday, July 22nd at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm. Performers Chase Culp, Delaney Bayles, Doug Stewart, Ivan Jermyn, Ripley Burns, Sam Ferlo, Sarah Tiffin, Sonya Gurwitt, Sorrell Neilson and creative director Liam Gundlach, all Circus Smirkus alumni, return to Greensboro with their own circus collective, Cirque Us!. DreamCycle, is an inventive circus adventure leading audiences through a new, yet strangely familiar world. Acrobats, jugglers and aerialists are woven into the fabric of a dream while fears tiptoe across the narrowest wire.

On Sunday, July 23rd at 5:00pm Opera North will bring Songs from the American Songbook to the HCA stage. This concert will celebrate the music of Cole Porter, George Gershwin, and Leonard Bernstein, along with a sampling from Opera North’s 2017 summer season featuring Puccini, Offenbach, and others. Opera North rising-star singers will be accompanied by pianist Evans Haile, General Director of the company. For 35 years Opera North has been “giving first-rate opera and musical theater to the North Valley area of Vermont and New Hampshire” (La Scena Musicale).

The Highland Center for the Arts is a participant in the Vermont Arts Council’s year-long celebration highlighting the remarkable assortment of arts events that take place in our state.