Helen Day Art Center presents Exposed. sculpture exhibition

News Release — Helen Day Art Center

July 6, 2017

Contact:

Rachel Moore

Tel. 802.253.8358

Email: [email protected]

Exposed.

2017 Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition

July 22 – October 21, 2017

Opening: Saturday, July 22nd 4:00-8:00p.m.

Helen Day Art Center & Petra and Stephen Levin proudly present Exposed. 2017

With significant support from the Stowe community, the outdoor sculpture exhibition Exposed. will be celebrating it’s 26th year this summer, opening on Saturday July 22nd.

Building on a tradition of excellence, this year’s exhibition will feature internationally renowned sculptors Mark di Suvero and Lionel Smit, alongside New York artist Victoria Palermo, and regionally established artists Judith Wrend, Walter Horak, Christopher Curtis, Ted Ceraldi, Karen Petersen, Tom Douglas, Rodrigo Nava, Colin Moore.

Mark di Suvero. Di Suvero began showing his sculpture in the late 1950’s and is one of the most important American artists to emerge from the Abstract Expressionist era. A pioneer in the use of steel, di Suvero is without peer in the exhibition of public sculpture worldwide. Mark di Suvero’s architectural-scale sculptures – many with moving elements that invite viewer participation – have been exhibited in the United States, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Germany, Australia, Japan and the United Kingdom. Di Suvero is the first living artist to exhibit in Le Jardin de Tuileries and Les Esplanades des Invalides in Paris and at Millennium Park-Chicago. His work is in over 100 museums and public collections including the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Museum of Modern Art, National Gallery of Art, the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Walker Art Center, and Storm King Art Center where he has had three major exhibitions.

Di Suvero received the Lifetime Achievement Award in Contemporary Sculpture from the International Sculpture Center in 2000 and the Heinz Award for Arts and Humanities in 2005. In 2010, di Suvero was a recipient of the Smithsonian Archives of American Art Medal, as well as the National Medal of the Arts. In 2013, di Suvero received the American Academy of Arts and Letters Gold Medal for Sculpture. The inclusion of di Suvero’s work is courtesy of the artist and Paula Cooper Gallery, New York.

Lionel Smit. Known for large scale portraiture both on canvas and as sculpture, Lionel Smit is one of South Africa’s preeminent contemporary artists.Over the past 10 years he has established a substantial international following with collectors ranging from the Standard Chartered Bank to Laurence Graff Art Collection at Delaire Graff Wine Estate. Smit is based in Strand, Cape Town. His process as an artist today remains adaptive, inventive, and physically engaging.

He supports several charities on a regular basis with donations of artworks for auction, including ArtAngels, Wild Aid and the MAD Charity.

Smit’s painting has been exhibited at the National Portrait Gallery, where it received the Viewer’s Choice Award, as well as selected as the “face” of the BP Portrait Award 2013 for all campaigns. He was recently honored with a Ministerial Award from the Department of Culture for Visual Art. The inclusion of the Lionel Smit sculpture MORPHOUS was made possible by the generous loan of CYNTHIA-REEVES.

Significant support was also provided by West Branch Gallery with the loan of sculptures by Karen Petersen, Tom Douglas and Walter Horak.

Opening Reception is Saturday, July 22nd at 4:00p.m. We will start in the Art Center’s galleries for light hors d’oeuvres and wine. From there, join us for the walkabout, which will include short talks by each artist at their piece, and food tastings along the way. We will be ending with an exciting twist this year, a cocktail/mocktail garden on the lawn of Helen Day Art Center with live music by Chad Hollister and wood fired pizza by Open Hearth Pizza, all free and open to the public.

Self-guided cellphone audio tours; an extensive website; walkabout tours; a full color catalogue with images and descriptions; and a comprehensive map cohesively work to create a more accessible exhibition, engaging the anticipated 75,000+ visitors.

Curated by Rachel Moore, Director and Curator at the Helen Day Art Center. Stephanie Walker, Assistant Curator.

helenday.com/exposed2017

Supporters of Exposed.:

Presenter

Petra & Stephen Levin

Major Partner

Diane Arnold & Dean Goodermote

Gail & Steven Blumsack

Town of Stowe

Partners

Cushman Design Group

Drs. Leslie Abramson & Fred Rossman

Frank & Elaine Ittleman

Patterson & Smith Construction

Shap & Peggy Smith

In-Kind Sponsors & Grantors

Violette

Dave Couch Signs

Xpress Print & Copy

Stowe Reporter

stowetoday.com

National Endowment for the Arts

Vermont Arts Council

Green Mountain Inn

Town & Country

Ambler Design