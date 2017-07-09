 

Governor’s Award for Business Excellence accepting applications

Jul. 9, 2017, 9:15 am by Leave a Comment

News Release — AARP
July 6, 2017

Contact:
David Reville
802-951-1303

Accepting Applications: Governor’s Award for Business Excellence in Supporting Mature Workers

Applications are now being accepted for the Governor’s Award for Business Excellence in Supporting Mature Workers. Vermont’s Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD) and the Department of Labor (DOL) are co-sponsoring the award and encourage any employer to consider applying for the statewide recognition. In partnership with Vermont’s Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living (DAIL) and AARP Vermont, the award recognizes Vermont employers who demonstrate exceptional commitment to employment practices that benefit and support the inclusion and retention of mature workers.

Criteria for the award include:

1. Recruitment and retention policies

2. Work schedule flexibility and accommodations

3. Training and skill development opportunities

4. Retirement and retirement planning

Governor Phil Scott states: “The mature worker is a tremendous economic asset for our state, helping us address our important workforce needs while growing Vermont’s economy. The Business Excellence Award provides an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the support our employers are providing our mature workers in this most critical endeavor”.

Applications are available on the following websites:
http://accd.vermont.gov/
http://labor.vermont.gov/
http://dail.vermont.gov/
http://states.aarp.org/region/vermont/

Completed applications are due no later than July 14, 2017 and can be e-mailed to: [email protected]. Awards will be presented in an official ceremony in September 2017 at the Vermont Society for Human Resource Management’s fall conference.

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With: ,
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Governor’s Award for Business Excellence accepting applications"