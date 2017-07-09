Governor’s Award for Business Excellence accepting applications

News Release — AARP

July 6, 2017

Contact:

David Reville

802-951-1303

Accepting Applications: Governor’s Award for Business Excellence in Supporting Mature Workers

Applications are now being accepted for the Governor’s Award for Business Excellence in Supporting Mature Workers. Vermont’s Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD) and the Department of Labor (DOL) are co-sponsoring the award and encourage any employer to consider applying for the statewide recognition. In partnership with Vermont’s Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living (DAIL) and AARP Vermont, the award recognizes Vermont employers who demonstrate exceptional commitment to employment practices that benefit and support the inclusion and retention of mature workers.

Criteria for the award include:

1. Recruitment and retention policies

2. Work schedule flexibility and accommodations

3. Training and skill development opportunities

4. Retirement and retirement planning

Governor Phil Scott states: “The mature worker is a tremendous economic asset for our state, helping us address our important workforce needs while growing Vermont’s economy. The Business Excellence Award provides an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the support our employers are providing our mature workers in this most critical endeavor”.

Applications are available on the following websites:

http://accd.vermont.gov/

http://labor.vermont.gov/

http://dail.vermont.gov/

http://states.aarp.org/region/vermont/

Completed applications are due no later than July 14, 2017 and can be e-mailed to: [email protected]. Awards will be presented in an official ceremony in September 2017 at the Vermont Society for Human Resource Management’s fall conference.