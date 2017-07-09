 

Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity receives grant to support new Americans

CVOEO RECEIVES $18,000 GRANT FROM VERMONT COMMUNITY FOUNDATION (VCF) TO SUPPORT FINANCIAL EMPOWERMENT FOR NEW AMERICANS PROJECT

Burlington, VT – The Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity (CVOEO) has received an $18,000 grant from the Vermont Community Foundation’s Innovations and Collaborations grant program. This grant will help further CVOEO’s mission by supporting the Financial Empowerment for New Americans Project.

Jan Demers, Executive Director of CVOEO says, “In these uncertain times for our New American neighbors, we’re grateful for this funding support, and we’re committed to continuing to scale up our services to ensure that all Vermonters have opportunities for bright financial futures.”

This project will help increase the organization’s capacity to provide interpreted classes in convenient site locations identified by participants; develop interpretation and translated material for ongoing one-on-one financial coaching services; host financial house parties with Somali women; and hold the Second Annual Financial Wellness Day for New Americans in collaboration with more than 20 partners.

In keeping with the VCF’s Innovation and Collaborations Grant Program, CVOEO’s Financial Futures Program will partner with Burlington School District’s Parent University, the Vermont Family Network, the Islamic Society of Vermont and the City of Winooski to carry out this project. Further, innovation takes several forms: moving from the concept of classes to parties that are responsive to what attendees want to learn and provide built-in opportunities for saving towards goals, a multi-generational approach through the family-friendly Financial Wellness Day with hands-on learning for all ages, and working with those who are already trusted and respected members of the community.

