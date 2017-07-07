Weinberger statement on Burlington Town Center redevelopment

News Release — Mayor Miro Weinberger

July 5, 2017

Mayor Weinberger Statement Regarding Burlington Town Center Redevelopment Settlement Agreement

Burlington, VT – Mayor Miro Weinberger released the following statement today in response to Devonwood’s announcement that it has reached a settlement agreement with the appellants opposing the Burlington Town Center redevelopment project.

“The agreement between Devonwood and the appellants appears to be a great step forward for Burlington, removing the last major hurdle in this public-private redevelopment effort that will address so many of the City’s critical challenges by creating new jobs, new housing, and new municipal revenues. I look forward to working with the City Council to review this settlement agreement and complete the City’s final development agreement with Devonwood. I thank former mayor Peter Clavelle for his leadership and hard work on this issue, and thank and congratulate all parties for their success crafting this compromise.”

The City has participated in the legal challenges in support of the project and the permit issued by the Burlington Development Review Board.