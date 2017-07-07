 

Vermont College of Fine Arts announces Darrow Lecture Series

July 5, 2017

Montpelier, Vt.– The Vermont College of Fine Arts (VCFA) MFA in Writing for Children & Young Adults (WCYA) announces an exciting new lecture series that recognizes a longtime faculty member and celebrates and promotes the achievements of the program’s alumni. The Darrow Lecture Series, named after WCYA faculty member Sharon Darrow, will kick off Saturday, July 15 with a lecture delivered by VCFA alumna Julie Berry (’08), author of the award-winning “The Passion of Dolssa.”

VCFA created the Darrow Lecture Series as an annual opportunity for WCYA students to gain inspiration from and engage with successful graduates. The College also wanted to honor WCYA faculty member Sharon Darrow for her commitment to VCFA.

Darrow, who will retire in January 2018, has been a part of the MFA in WCYA program since its inception in 1997. She has served in nearly every capacity of the program, from graduate assistant to program director to faculty chair. Darrow has taught more than 200 students and has helped foster the picture book and poetry forms through VCFA’s Picture Book Intensive and Poetry Off the Page. Darrow is also an alumna of the MFA in Writing program; she graduated in 1996.

Berry, the series’ first lecturer, has published her work to international acclaim. Her most recent novel, the historical thriller “The Passion of Dolssa,” is a 2017 Printz Honor book, a Los Angeles Times Book Award finalist, and a New York Times Notable Title, among many other awards and distinctions. Berry is a former resident of Maynard, Mass. and currently resides in Temple City, Calif.

Berry’s Darrow Lecture Series presentation, which is free and open to the public, will take place during the WCYA’s summer residency on July 15 from 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. at VCFA’s College Hall Chapel. For those that cannot attend, the lecture will be live streamed at vcfa.edu/livestream. VCFA will also publish and archive the lecture through its online journal for the arts, Hunger Mountain.

The MFA in WCYA, which is celebrating its twentieth anniversary in 2017, is the first low-residency master’s of fine arts program in the United States to focus exclusively on writing for young people.

