USDA names Union Bank Vermont Leader of the Year

June 6, 2017

USDA Names Union Bank Vermont Lender of the Year

Montpelier, Vt. (July 6, 2017) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has named Union Bank its Vermont Guaranteed Lender of the Year for the fourth year running. This recognition from USDA Rural Development reflects Union Bank’s dedication to helping families achieve the dream of homeownership and their commitment to customer service.

“Vermont’s rural employers, institutions and towns thrive when families purchase homes in those communities,” said USDA Rural Development Acting State Director Jon-Michael Muise. “I want to thank Union Bank for their enduring commitment to helping Vermonters discover an affordable path towards homeownership.”

Union Bank participates in USDA Rural Development’s Single Family Housing Guaranteed Loan program. The USDA program assists approved lenders in providing low- and moderate-income households the opportunity to own decent, safe and affordable homes. In 2016, the program helped 414 families purchase homes in Vermont communities.

Each year, USDA Rural Development recognizes a participating lender for exceptional loan volume and customer service. Union Bank’s deep roots in the community help it use this program to have a positive impact not only on its customers, but the areas it serves. In 2016, Union Bank helped 66 families into homes through the USDA program investing over $10 million in private, federally guaranteed, funds in Vermont homeownership.

USDA, through its Rural Development mission area, administers and manages housing, business and community infrastructure programs through a national network of state and local offices. These programs are designed to improve the economic stability of rural communities, businesses, residents, farmers and ranchers and improve the quality of life in rural areas. For more information on Rural Development visit the Vermont Rural Development website (www.rd.usda.gov/vt ) or contact USDA RD at (802) 828-6000.