July 6, 2017

Tick Questions Answered at Special Presentation

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center and Dr. Keith Michl Present What You Need to Know about Tick-Borne Illness

BENNINGTON, VT—July 5, 2017—According to the Vermont Department of Health, tick-borne illnesses are on the rise in Vermont. In an effort to address the many tick-related questions clinicians from Southwestern Vermont Medical Center’s (SVMC) have partnered with Keith Michl, MD, to offer a special presentation: What You Need to Know about Tick-Borne Illness: Answers to Frequently Asked Questions. The talk is scheduled for 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27 at the Manchester Community Library in Manchester, VT.

Attendees will get expert answers to the most common tick-related questions, including:

• How do I prevent tick bites?

• What should I do if I find a tick on me or a member of my family?

• What are the tick-borne illnesses and how do I recognize them?

• What are the treatments available?

• What if I still don’t feel good after treatment?

Speakers include: Marie George, MD; infectious disease specialist at SVMC Infectious Disease, now part of SVMC Multispecialty Practice; Keith Michl, MD, internal medicine physician in private practice in Manchester, VT; Bradley Tompkins, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Vermont Department of Health; and Trey Dobson, MD, emergency medicine physician, chief medical officer at SVMC and medical director of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians.

To reserve your seat online, visit svhealthcare.org/tick. For more information, call 802-447-5019 or e-mail [email protected].

About the Presenters:

In addition to his leadership roles, Dr. Dobson is an emergency medicine physician at SVMC. He received his bachelor’s degree in physics from The University of the South in Tennessee, a master’s degree in geology from the University of Wyoming and his medical degree from The University of Tennessee. He completed his residency in emergency medicine at the University of Virginia.

Dr. George studied at the University of Connecticut and received her medical degree at Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, DC. She completed her residency at St. Elizabth’s Medical Center and a fellowship at Tufts University, both in Massachusetts. She is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Dr. Michl is a member of the Department of Medicine at SVMC. He is an affiliate of MDVIP, a network of physicians providing personalized primary care medical and wellness services. He attended Middlebury College in Vermont and University of Cincinnati College of Medicine in Ohio. He completed his residency at George Washington University in Washington, DC, and is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Bradley Tompkins is an infectious disease epidemiologist at Vermont Department of Health in Burlington, where he leads the Enteric, Zoonotic & Vector-borne Disease programs. He received his master’s in epidemiology from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in 2009, a master’s in biology from Wake Forest University in 2003 and a bachelor’s in environmental biology from Millersville University of Pennsylvania in 1999.