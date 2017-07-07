Rock Point develops community engagement

News Release — Episcopal Church in Vermont

July 6, 2017

Contact:

Maurice L. Harris

[email protected]

Tel: (802) 451-0249

Rock Point Enlists Local Branding Experts to Help Discover, Develop Community Engagement Strategy

LONDONmiddlebury Leads Discovery Exercise for Rock Point Re-branding Project

BURLINGTON, VERMONT – In concert with the Partnership Campaign for Rock Point, the Rock Point Board recently enlisted the support of local branding agency LONDONmiddlebury to launch a re-branding effort with a view to engaging the greater community around Rock Point’s on-site initiatives. LONDONmiddlebury Brand Managers Ashley Sandy and Matt Haefele participated in a series of meetings recently with the Board and representatives of the Rock Point Management Committee to plan and initiate the effort.

Sandy and Haefele met with the Board and Committee reps on May 23 to explain the re-branding process in general and their scope of work in specific, which included a SWOT analysis of Rock Point’s brand and market position, a new mission statement for the Rock Point property and the diocesan organizations that share it, a target market analysis, and finally, aesthetic recommendations to guide Rock Point’s visual marketing efforts.

The participants reconvened on June 2 for an intensive Brand Discovery Workshop full of activities and guided discussions that served to draw out both resonant and dissonant concepts of Rock Point and its purpose, direction, and future. The Discovery exercise culminated on June 27 with a presentation from Sandy and Haefele to the Board reviewing their research, findings, and recommendations.

Maurice Harris, diocesan communications minister, and the Rev. Craig Smith, Rock Point director of operations and program, served as diocesan liaisons with LONDONmiddlebury and co-facilitators of the Brand Discovery project.

Harris commented, “As Rock Point seeks to further engage the community, it is essential that the property as well as the organizations that share it present a clear and consistent message of re-creation, conservation, and education. Our aim is to distinguish Rock Point as a welcoming sanctuary in the heart of Burlington.”

Smith added, “LONDONmiddlebury did a splendid job of demonstrating how we might reinvent the Rock Point brand without impeding the autonomy of Rock Point School, Rock Point Camps, and the like. The Board’s next action will be to determine how we can best put these recommendations to use in our communications, visual marketing campaigns, and guest experience efforts.”