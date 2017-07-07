North Avenue pilot project reports available

News Release — Burlington Department of Public Works

July 5, 2017

North Avenue Pilot Project Year End Reports Available

Studies Find Pilot Reduces Crashes, Injuries; Growing Plurality of New North End Residents Satisfied with Pilot Changes to Avenue

Burlington, VT: As the North Avenue Pilot Project nears its one year installation milestone, the results of a public opinion survey conducted by Castleton Polling Institute, safety and crash data analysis by the Burlington Police Department, and a traffic congestion report completed by the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission are now available at www.burlingtonvt.gov/dpw/north-avenue-pilot- project.

This press release summarizes the highlights of those documents and offers the Department of Public Works’ evaluation of the project. Public Works staff and agency partners will share the pilot project findings at a community meeting on July 6 at the Miller Center from 7pm – 9pm and will present recommendations to City Council at its upcoming meeting at 7pm on July 10 at City Hall.

Safety Highlights

An analysis performed by the Burlington Police Department found that over the past year with the pilot in place there were fewer total crashes, and those that did occur caused fewer injuries.

The analysis also found that, while there were fewer crashes overall, rear end crashes not resulting in injuries did increase as expected with a change to the roadway configuration. For the full crash analysis and full dataset covering the last year, please visit the project website. Please note that the limited number of crash events is too small to be statistically significant.

Public Opinion Highlights

The public opinion survey completed between May 8 and June 4 shows New North End respondents have a divided but narrow preference for the pilot configuration (48 to 45 percent). The public survey closed June 4, but written responses received after that date were also considered, so the official Castleton report lists the survey dates from May 8 to June 9. Respondents outside the New North End were more favorable, so the overall respondent preference for the pilot was 53 to 40 percent. Compared to the fall survey, the spring survey was completed by more New North End residents (2,622 in 2017 vs. 1,822 in 2016) and less by other residents (569 in 2017 and 669 in 2016) and commuters (145 in 2017 vs. 232 in 2016) and showed modest increases in public support of the major elements of the pilot.

Relative to the survey conducted last fall, opinions from New North End residents trended in a more positive direction, albeit slightly.

While survey questions from the fall were reissued for the spring survey, two new questions were added to clarify preferences for pilot versus previous configurations. Answers to these questions indicate that respondents prefer the 3-lane pilot configuration over the previous 4 lane configuration and also prefer the 4-way signal-controlled intersection at VT 127 / Alliance Church over the previous slip lanes.

50% of New North End survey respondents (and 45% of respondents overall) expressed concern with congestion along North Avenue. DPW will include our recommended actions to help mitigate this concern in our upcoming memo to the City Council.

Traffic Operation Highlights

The Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission completed a congestion analysis of the pilot study to identify areas of increased wait times. The study found that:

Average travel times through the 4 to 3 lane section increased as anticipated by up to 1 minute 9 seconds. Northbound travel at the end of the typical workday was the most impacted with maximum travel times during the very peak of the evening rush hour increasing an average of minutes 9 seconds.

Average side street wait times increased from 5 seconds to 12 seconds. As with travel times, side street wait times were most impacted at the end of the typical work day. A small percentage of drivers experienced very long wait times, typically associated with turning left onto North Avenue without using the center turn lane as a merge/yield lane during peak rush hour.

Traffic volumes indicate the number of people driving on North Avenue remains relatively constant.

Traffic data indicates travel speeds have remained relatively constant near Ethan Allen Shopping Center and have reduced near Saratoga Avenue.

PROJECT BACKGROUND

North Avenue Corridor Study and Council Resolution

The North Avenue pilot project was a recommendation in the 2014 North Avenue Corridor Study – a report that was the result of a two-year public planning process. This process reached more than 160 people at three public workshops and two focus groups, with augmented interactions through an online voting tool as concepts were considered. A November 2014 City Council resolution accepted the North Avenue Corridor Study and the recommendation for a pilot project between Plattsburg Avenue and Washington Street, along with amended language in the resolution that emphasized NNE residents need to support the pilot for its continuation. DPW staff provided a Council update at the October 17, 2016 meeting with a recommendation to continue the pilot through the winter.

Pilot Goals and Installation

The goal of the pilot is to evaluate whether safety for all modes can be improved along North Avenue while maintaining good vehicle mobility. The State has identified four locations along North Avenue as high crash locations (HCLs). The pilot project components were vetted in collaboration with the North Avenue Task Force. The Task Force was created through the 2014 City Council resolution and disbanded as the project design was finalized for installation. The project was implemented with removable materials over several weeks in late June 2016. Paint, signs, signalization changes, and modular infrastructure were installed along three sections of the corridor: the 4-lane section was reconfigured to 3-lanes, buffered bike lanes replaced parking north of Shore Road (parking in front of St. Mark’s Church was retained), a protected bike lane replaced parking between Route 127 and Institute Road, travel lanes were narrowed and buffered bike lanes created between Institute Road and Washington Street, and the Route 127 intersection was reconfigured as a 4-way intersection.