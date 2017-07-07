Native Energy provides water filters to Hondurans

News Release — Native Energy

July 5, 2017

Contact:

Kirsten McKnight

800-924-6826 x214

[email protected]

Providing Clean Water to Small Coffee Growers in Honduras Brings Quality of Life to Hondurans, Quality Coffee to the Global Market, and Reduces Carbon Footprint for the Coffee Industry.

5 July 2017 – BURLINGTON, VT – In this ever-shrinking global market, awareness and information is more accessible than ever. It is increasingly important to not only know where the products we consume come from, but to know more (and do more) about the conditions of the lives of those who bring those products to the world. Coffee is a staple in countless cultures around the globe. According to the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service in a report from 2016, “Honduras ranks first in Central America, third in Latin America, and sixth globally in coffee exports”1 and yet Hondurans face extreme poverty and the conditions that come with it, including unsafe drinking water. The World Bank published that in 2013, 64.5% of Hondurans lived in poverty and 42.6 lived in extreme poverty.2

NativeEnergy today announced the successful installation of 1,000 additional Hydraid Biosand water filters in the homes of member coffee producers of AHPROCAFE. AHPROCAFE (The Honduran Association of Coffee Producers) is a not-for-profit union organization, created to improve the living conditions of men and women dedicated to the coffee growing activities in Honduras. Their mission includes the sustainable development of communities participating in the coffee production process and therefore improving the human development indexes within the Honduras coffee sector.

Background on Hydraid Clean Water project

The Hydraid Clean Water project started in 2012 when AHPROCAFE installed approximately 1,500 Hydraid filters in the homes their member coffee producers. At the time, an earlier partner had intended to work with AHPROCAFE to sell carbon credits to NativeEnergy to help fund these filters and their ongoing monitoring and maintenance. When this partner closed its doors in 2015, NativeEnergy, with its ability to ensure delivery of environmental and social benefits through their Help BuildTM carbon offsets, stepped in to work with AHPROCAFE. NativeEnergy’s role ensures the continued use and maintenance of existing filters as well as the installation of new filters starting 2017. The sale of carbon credits provides 100% of the funding for the purchase and distribution of these filters and the annual monitoring of their use. AHPROCAFE will provide on the ground support and maintenance of the program for a minimum of 6 more years.

How the Hydraid filters work

The Hydraid biosand filter is the technology used to deliver the clean water in the program. It is a simple, point-of-use that removes 99.999% of parasites, 90%-99.9% of bacteria and 80%-99.9% of viruses from contaminated drinking water. In the rural, mountainous regions where most Honduran coffee producers live, the Hydraid filter is proven to be well-accepted and a long-lasting solution, given the minimal maintenance required and no chemical taste to the water. The Hydraid filter reduces carbon dioxide emissions from burning unsustainably harvested wood to boil water, as is the standard practice in the project area.

More on the NativeEnergy and AHPROCAFE Partnership

“We hope the partnership with AHPROCAFE to expand the Hydraid clean water carbon program in Honduras is just the beginning,” said NativeEnergy CEO, Jeff Bernicke. “Our clients want to continue to support and expand these programs and AHPROCAFE, with its extensive existing network of support through Honduras is a natural partner.”

The project is monitored annually and verified to the Gold Standard, a leading independent standard for voluntary carbon reduction projects. Among other parameters, the usage rate of the filters, the quality of the water filtered, and the amount of water consumed by the Hydraid households is monitored, as well as the reduction in burning of wood.

“AHPROCAFE hand-in-hand with NativeEnergy drives the development of thousands of coffee-growing families in Honduras and their communities by reducing the environmental pollution and improving their quality of life with Hydraid filter use,” said AHPROCAFE General Manager, Pedro Mendoza. “Thanks to NativeEnergy, 1,000 families living in coffee growing regions in the Departments of Lempira, Intibucá, La Paz and Comayagua are now benefitting from cleaner water. We do hope that our relationship lasts for many years to continue working together to improve the quality of life of more than one hundred thousand members men and women in the 15 departments where AHPROCAFE is present.”

Summary

Improving the water quality not only helps the people living and working in Honduras, it makes the coffee supply chain more resilient by allowing producers of quality coffee to avoid fuel, medicine, and clean water costs and invest those savings in their farm, their children’s education, and overall improvement in livelihood. Businesses and individuals wishing to expand the reach of this project with more filter installations and reduce their carbon emissions can do so through purchasing NativeEnergy Help BuildTM carbon offsets.

For information on NativeEnergy, visit www.nativeenergy.com