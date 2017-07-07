Green Mountain Care Board meeting to discuss insurance increase

This meeting is open to the public. It is at City Center, 89 Main St., Montpelier. For questions about attending the hearing or for information about how to give testimony on line go to workerscenter.org or contact Beth @ [email protected] .

The Green Mountain Care Board is meeting in Montpelier on Thursday, July 20TH at 9AM to consider the Blue Cross/Blue Shield request for a 12.7% rate increase. This increase will affect more than 70,000 of our patients, families, friends and neighbors. The Green Mountain Care Board’s purpose is to oversee the health care system of the State of Vermont. This hearing will include actuarial testimony from the insurers and state agencies, followed by time for brief testimonies from the public. As nurses, everyday we see the impact of a healthcare system designed as a profit-making commodity, rather than as a system serving valuable human lives. This is a critical time for nurses to show up and be involved. You needn’t give testimony. Just come in your scrubs. Let’s show the board we care!

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.