Green Mountain Care Board meeting to discuss insurance increase

News Release — Beth Kiendl & concerned nurses from Brattleboro
July 5, 2017
Contact:
Beth Kiendl
[email protected]
The Green Mountain Care Board is meeting in Montpelier on Thursday, July 20TH at 9AM to consider the Blue Cross/Blue Shield request for a 12.7% rate increase. This increase will affect more than 70,000 of our patients, families, friends and neighbors. The Green Mountain Care Board’s purpose is to oversee the health care system of the State of Vermont. This hearing will include actuarial testimony from the insurers and state agencies, followed by time for brief testimonies from the public. As nurses, everyday we see the impact of a healthcare system designed as a profit-making commodity, rather than as a system serving
valuable human lives. This is a critical time for nurses to show up and be involved. You needn’t give testimony. Just come in your scrubs. Let’s show the board we care!
This meeting is open to the public. It is at City Center, 89 Main St., Montpelier. For questions about attending the hearing or for information about how to give testimony on line go to workerscenter.org or contact Beth @ [email protected].