 

Ethan Allen Residence hosts celebration

July 5, 2017

www.ethanallenresidence.org
call 802.658.1573

Ethan Allen Residence Hosts Lift Up & Shout Out Celebration

July 5, Burlington- When Ethan Allen Residence started their fundraising campaign to install a much-needed elevator at their holistic residential care facility in Burlington’s North End neighborhood, the task felt overwhelming. “We knew we desperately needed an elevator for our residents and we were determined to provide one,” said Administrator Mary Mougey; “We knew we needed the brains, brawn and financial support of a large team of local businesses, organizations, and individuals to make it happen and our community rose to the challenge.” After many years of hard work and patience from staff, residents, and the surrounding neighborhood, the elevator installation was finished this spring.

Staff, volunteers, donors, contractors, architects, funders, residents, and their families gathered to celebrate on Ethan Allen’s beautiful patio last week. The warm weather and lush garden, managed by residents, staff, and volunteers added the perfect backdrop as guests enjoyed a large variety of delicious appetizers created by Chef David Buhl.

The planning of the project took the better part of three years, and though they have received generous donations and a matching gift of $100,000 from Tony Pomerleau, they are still working to bridge the gap on an $800,000 project. “We are still working hard to raise the final $22,000, ” said Executive Director Dee Deluca. “We know together we will get there.”

If you would like to donate to this project with a tax-deductible gift, please call Mary Mougey at 802.658.1573 x112 or email: [email protected].

