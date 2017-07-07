AllEarth Rail hires president

News Release — AllEarth Rail

July 5, 2017

Media Contact:

Meghan Dewald

C. 802-825-5952

Email. [email protected]

ALLEARTH RAIL ANNOUNCES HIRING OF CHARLIE MOORE AS PRESIDENT

WILLISTON, VT— Charlie Moore, a railroad executive with more than 40 years of experience in the railroad industry, has been named president of AllEarth Rail, LLC.

Charlie-Moore_AllEarth-Rail_web.jpg“We are very excited to welcome Charlie Moore as president of this new company. His knowledge, experience, and love for Vermont’s railways makes him the perfect choice for AllEarth Rail,” said David Blittersdorf, founder of AllEarth Rail.

Moore previously worked as the Vice President of Business Development at RailComm, a global leader in the design and implementation of rail automation systems and software for the freight, transit and industrial markets. Prior to that he served as the Regional Vice President for RailAmerica’s Atlantic Region. Under Charlie’s leadership, the region delivered year over year improvements in customer satisfaction, growth and operating income. During his tenure the region also delivered year over year reductions in the total number of Federal Rail Association (FRA) reportable injuries and FRA reportable derailments.

Moore is a member of the Vermont Rail Advisory Council, a board member of the Vermont Rail Action Network (VRAN), and is the past president of Vermont Railroad Association.