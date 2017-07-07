 

AllEarth Rail hires president

Jul. 7, 2017, 10:24 am by Leave a Comment

News Release — AllEarth Rail
July 5, 2017

Media Contact:
Meghan Dewald
C. 802-825-5952
Email. [email protected]

ALLEARTH RAIL ANNOUNCES HIRING OF CHARLIE MOORE AS PRESIDENT

WILLISTON, VT— Charlie Moore, a railroad executive with more than 40 years of experience in the railroad industry, has been named president of AllEarth Rail, LLC.

Charlie-Moore_AllEarth-Rail_web.jpg“We are very excited to welcome Charlie Moore as president of this new company. His knowledge, experience, and love for Vermont’s railways makes him the perfect choice for AllEarth Rail,” said David Blittersdorf, founder of AllEarth Rail.

Moore previously worked as the Vice President of Business Development at RailComm, a global leader in the design and implementation of rail automation systems and software for the freight, transit and industrial markets. Prior to that he served as the Regional Vice President for RailAmerica’s Atlantic Region. Under Charlie’s leadership, the region delivered year over year improvements in customer satisfaction, growth and operating income. During his tenure the region also delivered year over year reductions in the total number of Federal Rail Association (FRA) reportable injuries and FRA reportable derailments.

Moore is a member of the Vermont Rail Advisory Council, a board member of the Vermont Rail Action Network (VRAN), and is the past president of Vermont Railroad Association.

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With: ,
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "AllEarth Rail hires president"