News Release — Friends of the Winooski River

July 5, 2017

Contact:

Larry Montague

802-343-2096

[email protected]

NEW COMMUNITY EVENT, THE WINOOSKI PEDAL AND PADDLE, RAISES MONEY FOR WATERSHED WORK

An exciting new event is happening in the Winooski Valley this summer. On Sunday, July 23rd, the Friends of the Winooski River, Winooski Valley Park District, and the City of Winooski are partnering on the inaugural Winooski Pedal and Paddle, a combination cycling and paddling event that is sure to be fun for the whole family!

Participants will travel through some of the most scenic areas of the Valley on the 7-mile loop course connecting the cities of Burlington and Winooski. Whether you’re looking for a workout or a laid-back adventure for you and the kids, this community event will serve as a fun Sunday outing. Bring a picnic lunch and enjoy games at the Homestead after you finish the course.

“The three organizations behind this event all work on conservation efforts in the lower Winooski watershed,” says Larry Montague, Outreach Coordinator for Friends of the Winooski River. “This family-friendly event will raise awareness about the need for continued protection of our waterways and natural areas. All fees directly support restoration work in the watershed.”

Here’s how it will work: After leaving their canoe or kayak at the launch site in Winooski, participants will drive to the Ethan Allen Homestead in Burlington for start of the pedal portion of the event. The approximately 4-mile bike ride is predominantly on dirt paths and roads along the river through the Intervale to Winooski proper.

Once in Winooski, folks will park their bikes and launch in canoe or kayak from just below the Winooski 1 Dam. The 3-mile paddle back to the Homestead on the Winooski River winds through the beautiful Intervale. This stretch of river is relatively flat and calm. Volunteers will guard watercraft and bikes at the Winooski launch site throughout the event.

Boat drop-off in Winooski will happen from 9:45-10:15am sharp. Bikes will depart from the Homestead to Winooski between 10:15-11:00am.

Programming at the Homestead will start around noon and wrap-up at 3:30pm (bring a picnic lunch!) Volunteers will guard bike racks at the Winooski launch site until 4:30pm. Participants are responsible for picking up their bikes by this time.

Registration fees are as follows: $20 (ages 17 & up); $12 (ages 10 to 16); free under 10. All proceeds go to protect and restore the Winooski River watershed. Volunteer support is also needed to make this a successful event. Those interested in volunteering will find many job opportunities at http://signup.com/go/R7HmBR.

For more information and to register visit www.winooskirec.com and click Register Now. For questions call or e-mail Parks & Rec Manager at (802) 777-1621/[email protected]. You may also visit the Friends of the Winooski River’s event page at http://www.winooskiriver.org/winooski-pedal-and-paddle.php. The event is sponsored by the Intervale Center, Magic Hat Brewing Company, and Ben and Jerry’s.