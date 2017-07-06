Vermont Symphony Orchestra summer tour is underway

News Release — Vermont Symphony Orchestra

July 3, 2017

VSO TD Bank Summer Festival Tour is Underway

BURLINGTON, VT: The Vermont Symphony Orchestra seven-concert 2017 TD Bank Summer Festival is underway now until July 9.

While covering every corner of the state, the program highlights America’s musical melting pot, featuring music written by immigrant composers across the globe, around the theme of this year’s tour: E Pluribus Unum. “Our TD Bank Summer Festival Tour recognizes the breadth of cultures and heritages that formed the foundation of our union,” said VSO Executive Director Benjamin Cadwallader. “Music and art have always brought us closer to one another, defining us by our shared human existence. In that spirit, as well as the diversity that continues to unite and inspire our communities, we celebrate unequivocally that together we are one.”

The performances will feature guest conductor Christopher James Lees who chose traditional Fourth of July standards and pieces by immigrant composers including, Speak, by Syrian-born composer Kinan Abou-afach. This year’s summer tour will also feature world-renowned bandoneon player Hector Del Curto, who appears with the VSO through a new partnership between the VSO and the Stowe Tango Music Society.

Tickets for all venues are available on the VSO website: www.vso.org/event. All concerts begin at 7:30 pm and will close with fireworks for a picnic-perfect evening for all ages. Gates open at 5:30 for picnicking.

VSO TD Bank Summer Festival Tour Dates

July 4: Shelburne Museum, Shelburne

July 6: Mountain Top Inn, Chittenden

July 7: Okemo Resort, Ludlow

July 8: Three Stallion Inn, Randolph

July 9: Trapp Family Lodge Concert Meadow, Stowe

Program

Dudley Buck: Festival Overture on the Star Spangled Banner

Morton Gould: American Salute

Duke Ellington: Fantasy

Astor Piazzolla: Concerto for Bandoneon & Orchestra (3rd mvt)

Astor Piazzolla: Libertango

Leroy Anderson: Blue Tango

Leroy Anderson: Bugler’s Holiday

Leroy Anderson: Fiddle Faddle

intermission

John Williams: Liberty Fanfare

Erich Korngold: The Sea Hawk Suite

Kinan Abou-afach: Speak

Irving Berlin: Tribute

Tchaikovsky: 1812 Overture

Alford: Colonel Bogey March

Sousa: Stars & Stripes Forever

EDITORS & REPORTERS: Please note correction to July 6 venue: Mountain Top Inn, Chittenden.