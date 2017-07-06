 

Rutland Regional Medical Center to offer free audiology series

June 30, 2017

Rutland Regional Medical Center to offer Free Audiology Series in Manchester

Rutland, VT: Hearing is an easy thing to take for granted. Occasionally we might miss a few words, but in general we move around effortlessly in everyday life, talking to one another, chatting over the phone or listening to the TV, without paying it a second thought. Things are not nearly as easy with a hearing loss. When hearing loss occurs, a simple thing like following a conversation in a restaurant or hearing the doorbell or telephone can become a real issue. That is why it is important to recognize the signs and symptoms as earlier as possible.

Rutland Regional is sponsoring a FREE Audiology Series in Manchester Center, Vermont led by Audiologist, Dr. Stephanie O’Flaherty. Dr. O’Flaherty will present on an assortment of topics related to hearing loss, hearing health, and available treatment options.

Three separate sessions will be offered over the next several months, and will be held at the Manchester Community Library, 138 Cemetery Avenue, in Manchester Center.

July 25~ 4-5pm What you need to know about healthcare, and how your Audiologist can help.

August 22~ 4-5pm Working Memory and Hearing Loss

October 3~4-5pm Elizabeth Warren -US Senator for Massachusetts, OTC Hearing Aid Bill: What Patients and Consumers need to know.

Registration is required for each of these events. Refreshments will be provided. For more information or to register for these free events visit http://www.rrmc.org/classes-events/ or call 802.772.2400

