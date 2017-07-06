News Release — Peter Miller

June 12, 2017

Contact:

[email protected]

Peter Miller’s new book Vanishing Vermonters gets a Kickstarter

Peter Miller’s Kickstarter campaign begins Thursday, June 15 for his new book project, Vanishing Vermonters…Loss of a Rural Culture. Kickstarter.com is a crowd-funding website that Mr. Miller used for his last book A Lifetime of Vermont People.

Mr. Miller plans to raise $25,000 through Kickstarter to pay for pre-press and printing of the first edition. The printer is Brown and Sons of Barre, VT.

Vanishing Vermonters will be introduced the first week in September at Vermont Independent book and gift shops.

For the past year the Colbyville, Vermont author and photographer has been making photos and taping rural Vermonters who discuss their home state as it is today. Some are good thoughts; some are pretty tough.

The 160 page book also has 30 pages of Vermont photographs taken by the author. The photographs are black and white photos that show Vermont as it is— abandoned homes, unique roadside signs, barns standing starkly in a field, wind turbines on mountain tops and solar fields planted in hayfields and glaring at the passer-by, snowstorms and a few unique scenics, some beautiful, some quirky.

“As with any large book project, it consumes all my time and my income flattens,” said the author, who has self-published four award-winning books on Vermont. “This is the way with artists. I am creating a book for Vermonters, to let them say what they think is happening and evolving with their state.”

Mr. Miller has recorded and photographed a variety of Vermonters: Kim Crady-Smith, book store owner, Lyndonville; Paul Hannon, garage owner, E. Randolph; Chris Braithwaite, author and editor, Barton; Former Governor Howard Dean; commentator and author Bill Schubart, Hinesburg; Alex Sparks, dog trainer, Addison; Jen and John Kimmich, The Alchemist, Stowe; Clem Despault, stock car racer and salvage yard owner, Waterbury; Stub Earle, the Pickleman, Eden; Phil Jordan, editor of Vermont Magazine, Arlington and many more. A film about the book and the author can be viewed on www.kickstarter.com.

Vanishing Vermonters project will be online at www.kickstarter.com from June 15 to July 15. Gifts are given for donations.