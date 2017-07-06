NeighborWorks of Western Vermont offers home repair course for women

News Release — NeighborWorks of Western Vermont

July 5, 2017

NWWVT Offers Home Repair Course Taught by a Woman, for Women

RUTLAND, VT – As part of a comprehensive community revitalization strategy, NeighborWorks of Western Vermont is piloting an educational program aimed at empowering women with the skills and tools (literally) to solve common home maintenance issues.

“We Can Fix It: A Home Maintenance Course for Women,” designed by LaborWorks Onsite Project Manager Morgan Overable, is a hands-on, deep-dive into the household structures and mechanisms that frequently drive renters and homeowners to their wits ends.

“This course,” says Morgan Overable, “is designed to empower women to understand and take control of the mysterious infrastructure of their living environment. Female head-of-households will develop an understanding of how their homes function and a working knowledge of the tools that every homeowner or renter should have on hand in case of something unexpected. This course seeks to provide the most up-to-date and accurate knowledge of the inner workings of all areas of the homes structure and systems while supporting the development of a stronger, more capable female head-of-household.”

And Overable should know. She’s been playing with tools since she was a toddler and working professionally in the trades for 15 years. She first conceptualized this course when she attended a Homebuyer Education Class and thought, as she looked around the room at other female heads-of-households similar to herself, “what about life after closing?”

The pilot, funded by a NeighborWorks America Project Reinvest: Neighborhoods grant, will consist of three courses in Rutland County over the next 12 months. NeighborWorks of Western Vermont is partnering with BROC Community Action to offer the classroom space and referrals – although it looks like referrals won’t be necessary. The first class was added to Facebook as an event and within 48 hours, the ten $25 seats were filled. A waitlist is currently being cultivated.

The first course starts July 11th at 5 PM at 45 Union Street and continues every Tuesday evening through August 8th.