Moth StorySLAM winner to perform at Elmore State Park

June 30, 2017

Moth StorySLAM Winner Bill Torrey to Perform at Elmore State Park

Enjoy an evening with NPR Moth Mainstage performer and four-time Moth StorySLAM winner Bill Torrey as he shares stories from his book, “The Ta Ta Weenie Club” July 8, 7:30 – 8:30 PM at Elmore State Park.

Bill will share some hilarious adventures of a kid growing up and learning life’s lessons in 1960’s Vermont. While his stories are not offensive, they are geared more toward teenagers and adults. However, if children are present, Bill will adapt his material to that audience.

“We are fortunate to have such a high caliber storyteller at our park.” Said Marc Edwards, park manager. “So many childhood memories get created in our state parks, and kids still do many of the things that Bill enjoyed growing up in Vermont: swimming, fishing, and spending time at camp.”

The performance is free with paid park entry ($4/adults) and we invite you to bring a picnic dinner, go for a swim and enjoy the park grounds. The performance will be held in the pavilion, or the beach house if the event of rain. Bill will be signing books after the performance.

More about Bill Torrey:

Bill Torrey is a woodsman, author, and storyteller whose family moved to Vermont in 1767. He spent his childhood roaming the fields and forests of his family’s farmstead, which led him to a forty-year career of working in the woods. By the time he was 19, he was working as a lumberjack earning eighty cents a tree and all the sawdust he could eat. In the fall of 2013, Bill retired from logging with most of his sanity and darn near all his fingers and toes.

Bill has written for Northern Woodlands Magazine, the Burlington Free Press Writers Group, and Outdoors Magazine. His first book was released by Green Writers Press in the fall of 2016. Endorsed by Tom Bodett, Willem Lange and Bill Schubart, “The Ta Ta Weenie Club” is a collection of 21 stories of a kid growing up in rural Vermont during the sixties. Bill has won four NPR Moth StorySLAMS and has performed on The Moth Mainstage in Boston as well as the Vermont Folk Life Center, Middlebury College and the Vermont State House. He recently won the North Country Public Radio Black Fly Story Slam and was thus awarded the coveted Golden Fly Swatter. www.billtorreyvt.com