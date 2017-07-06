 

Manchester Music Festival features horn and pianist

Manchester, VT: Thursday, July 13 Manchester Music Festival Artistic Director Adam Neiman presents featured musicians David Griffin (horn), Andrés Cárdenes (violin), Yehuda Hanani (cello), and Vassily Primakov (piano). The group performs a collection of works by composers Schubert, Beethoven, Messiaen, Strauss, and Brahms at Southern Vermont Arts Center’s Arkell Pavilion at 8pm. Neiman also welcomes guests at 7:30pm for a talk exploring the socio-historical context of the works of the evening and what the composers were setting out to do. This lecture in the SVAC Yester House is free and open to public.

Unique this week is the opportunity to hear a solo horn piece. David Griffin of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra will be performing Messiaen’s Appel interstellaire for Solo Horn, from Des canyons aux étoiles. Celebrated pianist Vassily Primakov himself has not performed with a horn in a chamber music setting before and he, along with Cárdenes, join Griffin for Brahm’s Trio in E-flat Major for Horn, Violin, & Piano, Op. 40 to close out the evening.

Primakov is a returning favorite for Manchester Music Festival. Originally from Moscow, and the son of a piano instructor, Primakov admits that he started playing the piano “late” for the music world at 8 years old. Despite his mother’s expertise with music, she had no intention of demanding that he learn; it was by his own volition he requested to begin studying and took to the instrument immediately. In order to catch up to other students, Vassily worked to cram four years of lessons into just one year, a testament to his keen ability.

Primakov’s natural talent took him far, first to Moscow’s Central Special Music School, and then on to Julliard. There, he crossed paths with a local Manchester area resident, who, while taking recreational piano lessons, quickly made friends with the musicians she admired. It was through her that Primakov became introduced to Manchester Music Festival and over the past few years he has become an artist that festival attendees clamor to hear play again and again.

In addition to performing and teaching, Primakov recently undertook a mammoth endeavor alongside his duo partner Natalia Lavrova. Together, the two have tackled and recorded Tchaikovsky 6th Symphony arranged for two pianos. While this piano piece is extremely difficult as a solo, managing to successfully balance two pianos is a major feat. The result conveys a remarkable amount of emotion and voice through the instruments that may otherwise get lost when accompanied by an entire orchestra.

Vassily Primakov is this week’s featured artist at MMF’s free Pre-Concert Recital. Known for his performances and recordings of Chopin, American Record Guide has stated, “In Chopin, no one currently playing sounds as good as this! This is a great Chopin pianist.” Attendees will be able to experience this in-person at the recital.

At the Pre-Concert Recital events, the public is welcome to attend a short performance and up-close Q&A with musicians from 5:30 to 6:15pm on festival evenings in SVAC’s Arkell Pavilion.

Tickets to the July 13th festival concert are $35 for adults. Also join MMF on Sunday afternoon July 16th at 2pm to celebrate top-tier next generation talent as part of the Young Artists Program concerts at SVAC – tickets $10. All tickets can be purchased online at mmfvt.org, by calling 802-362-1956, and at the Southern Vermont Arts Center Arkell Pavilion box office.

