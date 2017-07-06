 

Leahy statement on Condos’ efforts to protect voter files

Jul. 6, 2017, 12:22 pm by Leave a Comment

News Release — Sen. Patrick Leahy
June 5, 2017

Press Contact:
David Carle
(202) 224-3693

Statement Of Senator Patrick Leahy On Vermont Secretary Of State Condos’ Efforts To Do All He Can To Protect Voter Files Requested By President Trump’s Sham Commission On Voting And Elections

MIDDLESEX, Vt. (WEDNESDAY, July 5, 2017) — Senator Patrick Leahy spoke with Secretary of State Condos on Wednesday to convey his support. Leahy’s statement follows:

“President Trump’s commission is a sham based on false pretenses. It could not be clearer that the true goal is further voter suppression.

“Vermonters value our voting rights as a solemn and foundational right of citizenship and a pillar of our democracy. We are proud of our state’s proven and trusted record of integrity in our electoral process.

“Secretary of State Condos is right to do all he can to protect Vermonters’ voting information and the integrity of our system. In Vermont, Republicans and Democrats and Independents protect the integrity of our system – we don’t need a political overseer.

“Vermont’s concerns are echoed by dozens of other states and by millions of other Americans.”

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With: , , , ,
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Leahy statement on Condos’ efforts to protect voter files"