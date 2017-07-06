Leahy statement on Condos’ efforts to protect voter files

News Release — Sen. Patrick Leahy

June 5, 2017

Press Contact:

David Carle

(202) 224-3693

Statement Of Senator Patrick Leahy On Vermont Secretary Of State Condos’ Efforts To Do All He Can To Protect Voter Files Requested By President Trump’s Sham Commission On Voting And Elections

MIDDLESEX, Vt. (WEDNESDAY, July 5, 2017) — Senator Patrick Leahy spoke with Secretary of State Condos on Wednesday to convey his support. Leahy’s statement follows:

“President Trump’s commission is a sham based on false pretenses. It could not be clearer that the true goal is further voter suppression.

“Vermonters value our voting rights as a solemn and foundational right of citizenship and a pillar of our democracy. We are proud of our state’s proven and trusted record of integrity in our electoral process.

“Secretary of State Condos is right to do all he can to protect Vermonters’ voting information and the integrity of our system. In Vermont, Republicans and Democrats and Independents protect the integrity of our system – we don’t need a political overseer.

“Vermont’s concerns are echoed by dozens of other states and by millions of other Americans.”